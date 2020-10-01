This is more about not passing up a potentially transcendent talent at QB than an indictment of Sam Darnold’s play. However, the former No. 3 overall selection has fallen well short of expectations now into his third season.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dave Gettleman loves nothing more than to go with the obscure selection in the first round of the draft, so instead of Penei Sewell, he picks Chase to give Daniel Jones a premier, young weapon at receiver.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked more than 70 times this season, and while early-season pace stats need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case it was presented to show the importance of Cincinnati investing in the offensive line.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With no ties to Dwayne Haskins, and a shaky start for the second-year quarterback, do not be surprised when Ron Rivera and the new staff in Washington goes with the ultra-talented Fields early in the draft.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This would be a prime trade down situation for the Jaguars, as Trey Lance would probably be too risky at No. 5 overall. Without trades in this mock, Jacksonville lands a cornerback counterpart for C.J. Henderson in the long and tenacious Surtain.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers defense isn’t the same without Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle of it. Parsons is in the same tier of Kuechly as a prospect.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins are all about the long-term plan, and Rousseau would align with that plan given his youthfulness and how much upside he brings to the field at 6-foot-7 and close to 270 pounds.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
I get the sense Slater could be a Jonah Williams type prospect — smaller, squeaky clean technician in pass protection. That’s precisely the type of left tackle the Broncos need at the early stages of the Drew Lock era.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins’ top priority is creating an environment conducive to success for Tua Tagovailoa. Davis would be an important piece of that environment.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Even with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell in the mix, the Falcons will not be able to draft too many cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.
Florida
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings got an offensive surge from Justin Jefferson in Week 3, yet the tight end spot is shaping up to be a clear weak spot on that side of the ball. Pitts is a large receiver with some in-line skills.
Texas
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 309 lbs
The NFL hasn’t looked too big for Justin Herbert, he just needs to be protected better. Cosmi has All-Pro potential as a pass-blocking specialist.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Waddle got off to a tremendous start on Saturday, and has the twitch/pure speed combination to go inside the top 15. The Lions are in desperate need of revitalizing the receiver group with some youth.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles must get more athletic at linebacker, and Moses has looked like first-round pick since his freshman season at Alabama. With a big year coming off an ACL tear a year ago, Moses could land inside the top 15.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Even with Jeff Heath and Erik Harris on the roster, the Raiders need to look to the future at the safety spot opposite Johnathan Abram. Holland has freaky instincts and range from the deep middle.
TCU
• Soph
• 5’8″
/ 178 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
4th
Washington can do it all as a defensive back and would create a fun, young tandem at safety with Grant Delpit in Cleveland.
Trey Lance
QB
North Dakota State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Mitchell Trubisky era has concluded in Chicago, one would think the Bears will like to have a long-term solution at quarterback on the roster. Lance as Nick Foles’ understudy would make plenty of sense.
Wake Forest
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 285 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Basham can play with his hand in the dirt in Arizona’s three-man fronts and create pressure on the quarterback as the bookend to Chandler Jones.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 335 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
12th
Carman is a mammoth individual even by collegiate offensive line standards, and he’s looked more nimble and balanced in two games this season at Clemson.
TCU
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 208 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Moehrig is the more physically imposing of the two TCU safeties but routinely finds the football.
Miami (FL)
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 245 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Even if the Titans extend Jonnu Smith after the season, they could be interested in another tight end because of the frequency at which they use two tight end sets. Jordan is a sudden, YAC-machine.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike can play any position in Bill Belichick’s multiple defense, and his combination of power and hand work will allow him to create pressure on a consistent basis.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There’s bound to be some turnover in the Dallas secondary next offseason, and the secondary is still very much a work in progress. Wade would represent an immediate upgrade at slot corner.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Given Richard Sherman’s age, the 49ers have to bolster the secondary in 2021. Kendrick has the athletic chops to land in the first round.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
For a while now, the Steelers have had one of the best, most cohesive blocking units in the league. It’s just that the group is getting old. Leatherwood could provide positional versatility but is at his best at tackle.
Florida State
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 184 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Samuel has been the lone bright spot during Florida State’s brutal start to the season, and his football intelligence would be accentuated in Buffalo’s zone-heavy system.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 259 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Freiermuth would be a nice segue from Jared Cook in New Orleans as a reliable pass-catching tight end.
Mississippi State
• Jr
• 5’11”
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
6th
Hill in Tampa would give Tom Brady an extremely explosive runner who’s dangerous in the screen game too thanks to his acceleration and long speed.
Missouri
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 232 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green Bay is still in need of an athletic linebacker who can cover, and that’s precisely the type of player Bolton is.
Minnesota
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bateman would give the Ravens what they need at receiver — size and physicality.
Auburn
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 211 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
19th
Williams is a gigantic target with impressive twitch for his size. He really attacks the football at its highest point and isn’t a lumbering runner down the field.
Duke
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 235 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs go with Rumph, a slender but immensely polished stand-up pass rusher to add to that group.