This is more about not passing up a potentially transcendent talent at QB than an indictment of Sam Darnold’s play. However, the former No. 3 overall selection has fallen well short of expectations now into his third season.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

Dave Gettleman loves nothing more than to go with the obscure selection in the first round of the draft, so instead of Penei Sewell, he picks Chase to give Daniel Jones a premier, young weapon at receiver.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked more than 70 times this season, and while early-season pace stats need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case it was presented to show the importance of Cincinnati investing in the offensive line.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

With no ties to Dwayne Haskins, and a shaky start for the second-year quarterback, do not be surprised when Ron Rivera and the new staff in Washington goes with the ultra-talented Fields early in the draft.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

This would be a prime trade down situation for the Jaguars, as Trey Lance would probably be too risky at No. 5 overall. Without trades in this mock, Jacksonville lands a cornerback counterpart for C.J. Henderson in the long and tenacious Surtain.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Panthers defense isn’t the same without Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle of it. Parsons is in the same tier of Kuechly as a prospect.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Dolphins are all about the long-term plan, and Rousseau would align with that plan given his youthfulness and how much upside he brings to the field at 6-foot-7 and close to 270 pounds.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

4th

I get the sense Slater could be a Jonah Williams type prospect — smaller, squeaky clean technician in pass protection. That’s precisely the type of left tackle the Broncos need at the early stages of the Drew Lock era.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Dolphins’ top priority is creating an environment conducive to success for Tua Tagovailoa. Davis would be an important piece of that environment.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

Even with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell in the mix, the Falcons will not be able to draft too many cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Vikings got an offensive surge from Justin Jefferson in Week 3, yet the tight end spot is shaping up to be a clear weak spot on that side of the ball. Pitts is a large receiver with some in-line skills.

Texas

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 309 lbs

The NFL hasn’t looked too big for Justin Herbert, he just needs to be protected better. Cosmi has All-Pro potential as a pass-blocking specialist.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Waddle got off to a tremendous start on Saturday, and has the twitch/pure speed combination to go inside the top 15. The Lions are in desperate need of revitalizing the receiver group with some youth.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Eagles must get more athletic at linebacker, and Moses has looked like first-round pick since his freshman season at Alabama. With a big year coming off an ACL tear a year ago, Moses could land inside the top 15.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

Even with Jeff Heath and Erik Harris on the roster, the Raiders need to look to the future at the safety spot opposite Johnathan Abram. Holland has freaky instincts and range from the deep middle.

TCU

• Soph

• 5’8″

/ 178 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

66th

POSITION RNK

4th

Washington can do it all as a defensive back and would create a fun, young tandem at safety with Grant Delpit in Cleveland.


Trey Lance


QB

North Dakota State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

6th

POSITION RNK

3rd

If the Mitchell Trubisky era has concluded in Chicago, one would think the Bears will like to have a long-term solution at quarterback on the roster. Lance as Nick Foles’ understudy would make plenty of sense.

Wake Forest

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 285 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

28th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Basham can play with his hand in the dirt in Arizona’s three-man fronts and create pressure on the quarterback as the bookend to Chandler Jones.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 335 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

50th

POSITION RNK

12th

Carman is a mammoth individual even by collegiate offensive line standards, and he’s looked more nimble and balanced in two games this season at Clemson.

TCU

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 208 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

27th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Moehrig is the more physically imposing of the two TCU safeties but routinely finds the football.

Miami (FL)

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 245 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

52nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Even if the Titans extend Jonnu Smith after the season, they could be interested in another tight end because of the frequency at which they use two tight end sets. Jordan is a sudden, YAC-machine.

Washington

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 293 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Onwuzurike can play any position in Bill Belichick’s multiple defense, and his combination of power and hand work will allow him to create pressure on a consistent basis.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

30th

POSITION RNK

3rd

There’s bound to be some turnover in the Dallas secondary next offseason, and the secondary is still very much a work in progress. Wade would represent an immediate upgrade at slot corner.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Given Richard Sherman’s age, the 49ers have to bolster the secondary in 2021. Kendrick has the athletic chops to land in the first round.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 312 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

41st

POSITION RNK

10th

For a while now, the Steelers have had one of the best, most cohesive blocking units in the league. It’s just that the group is getting old. Leatherwood could provide positional versatility but is at his best at tackle.

Florida State

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 184 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

53rd

POSITION RNK

8th

Samuel has been the lone bright spot during Florida State’s brutal start to the season, and his football intelligence would be accentuated in Buffalo’s zone-heavy system.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 259 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Freiermuth would be a nice segue from Jared Cook in New Orleans as a reliable pass-catching tight end.

Mississippi State

• Jr

• 5’11”

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

65th

POSITION RNK

6th

Hill in Tampa would give Tom Brady an extremely explosive runner who’s dangerous in the screen game too thanks to his acceleration and long speed.

Missouri

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 232 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

24th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Green Bay is still in need of an athletic linebacker who can cover, and that’s precisely the type of player Bolton is.

Minnesota

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Bateman would give the Ravens what they need at receiver — size and physicality.

Auburn

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 211 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

97th

POSITION RNK

19th

Williams is a gigantic target with impressive twitch for his size. He really attacks the football at its highest point and isn’t a lumbering runner down the field.

Duke

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 235 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

34th

POSITION RNK

5th

The Chiefs go with Rumph, a slender but immensely polished stand-up pass rusher to add to that group.

