Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st This is more about not passing up a potentially transcendent talent at QB than an indictment of Sam Darnold’s play. However, the former No. 3 overall selection has fallen well short of expectations now into his third season.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Dave Gettleman loves nothing more than to go with the obscure selection in the first round of the draft, so instead of Penei Sewell, he picks Chase to give Daniel Jones a premier, young weapon at receiver.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Joe Burrow is on pace to be sacked more than 70 times this season, and while early-season pace stats need to be taken with a grain of salt, in this case it was presented to show the importance of Cincinnati investing in the offensive line.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd With no ties to Dwayne Haskins, and a shaky start for the second-year quarterback, do not be surprised when Ron Rivera and the new staff in Washington goes with the ultra-talented Fields early in the draft.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd This would be a prime trade down situation for the Jaguars, as Trey Lance would probably be too risky at No. 5 overall. Without trades in this mock, Jacksonville lands a cornerback counterpart for C.J. Henderson in the long and tenacious Surtain.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Panthers defense isn’t the same without Luke Kuechly patrolling the middle of it. Parsons is in the same tier of Kuechly as a prospect.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st The Dolphins are all about the long-term plan, and Rousseau would align with that plan given his youthfulness and how much upside he brings to the field at 6-foot-7 and close to 270 pounds.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th I get the sense Slater could be a Jonah Williams type prospect — smaller, squeaky clean technician in pass protection. That’s precisely the type of left tackle the Broncos need at the early stages of the Drew Lock era.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The Dolphins’ top priority is creating an environment conducive to success for Tua Tagovailoa. Davis would be an important piece of that environment.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Even with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell in the mix, the Falcons will not be able to draft too many cornerbacks in the 2021 draft.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st The Vikings got an offensive surge from Justin Jefferson in Week 3, yet the tight end spot is shaping up to be a clear weak spot on that side of the ball. Pitts is a large receiver with some in-line skills.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs The NFL hasn’t looked too big for Justin Herbert, he just needs to be protected better. Cosmi has All-Pro potential as a pass-blocking specialist.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Waddle got off to a tremendous start on Saturday, and has the twitch/pure speed combination to go inside the top 15. The Lions are in desperate need of revitalizing the receiver group with some youth.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd The Eagles must get more athletic at linebacker, and Moses has looked like first-round pick since his freshman season at Alabama. With a big year coming off an ACL tear a year ago, Moses could land inside the top 15.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Even with Jeff Heath and Erik Harris on the roster, the Raiders need to look to the future at the safety spot opposite Johnathan Abram. Holland has freaky instincts and range from the deep middle.

TCU • Soph • 5’8″ / 178 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

66th POSITION RNK

4th Washington can do it all as a defensive back and would create a fun, young tandem at safety with Grant Delpit in Cleveland.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd If the Mitchell Trubisky era has concluded in Chicago, one would think the Bears will like to have a long-term solution at quarterback on the roster. Lance as Nick Foles’ understudy would make plenty of sense.

Wake Forest • Sr • 6’5″ / 285 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd Basham can play with his hand in the dirt in Arizona’s three-man fronts and create pressure on the quarterback as the bookend to Chandler Jones.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

12th Carman is a mammoth individual even by collegiate offensive line standards, and he’s looked more nimble and balanced in two games this season at Clemson.

TCU • Jr • 6’2″ / 208 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

2nd Moehrig is the more physically imposing of the two TCU safeties but routinely finds the football.

Miami (FL) • Jr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

52nd POSITION RNK

3rd Even if the Titans extend Jonnu Smith after the season, they could be interested in another tight end because of the frequency at which they use two tight end sets. Jordan is a sudden, YAC-machine.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

3rd Onwuzurike can play any position in Bill Belichick’s multiple defense, and his combination of power and hand work will allow him to create pressure on a consistent basis.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd There’s bound to be some turnover in the Dallas secondary next offseason, and the secondary is still very much a work in progress. Wade would represent an immediate upgrade at slot corner.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Given Richard Sherman’s age, the 49ers have to bolster the secondary in 2021. Kendrick has the athletic chops to land in the first round.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th For a while now, the Steelers have had one of the best, most cohesive blocking units in the league. It’s just that the group is getting old. Leatherwood could provide positional versatility but is at his best at tackle.

Florida State • Jr • 5’10” / 184 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

53rd POSITION RNK

8th Samuel has been the lone bright spot during Florida State’s brutal start to the season, and his football intelligence would be accentuated in Buffalo’s zone-heavy system.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd Freiermuth would be a nice segue from Jared Cook in New Orleans as a reliable pass-catching tight end.

Mississippi State • Jr • 5’11” / 215 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

65th POSITION RNK

6th Hill in Tampa would give Tom Brady an extremely explosive runner who’s dangerous in the screen game too thanks to his acceleration and long speed.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Green Bay is still in need of an athletic linebacker who can cover, and that’s precisely the type of player Bolton is.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Bateman would give the Ravens what they need at receiver — size and physicality.

Auburn • Jr • 6’3″ / 211 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

97th POSITION RNK

19th Williams is a gigantic target with impressive twitch for his size. He really attacks the football at its highest point and isn’t a lumbering runner down the field.