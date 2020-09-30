Getty Images



CHICAGO — Please regard the atmospheric conditions at Wrigley Field roughly one hour prior to first pitch of National League Wild Card Series Game 1 between the Marlins and Cubs:

The vantage point is the walkway between the 300 and 400 sections, far down the right field line. That means the wind is blowing stiffly out to right field. While things can change — it’s October in Chicago and Wrigley is but a Roberto Clemente heave from Lake Michigan and the meteorological caprice thereof — that hitter-friendly breeze is worth noting in light of David Ross’s Game 1 lineup:

Opposite Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara, Ross has stuffed his lineup with a total of six batters who will occupy the left-handed batter’s box in Wednesday’s opener of the best-of-three series. As such, the lineup is equipped to take advantage of both that solid breeze and Alcantara’s handedness. Of note is that the Cubs this season ranked ninth in all of MLB in home runs versus right-handed pitching.

While Alcantara is not especially prone to the long ball, he has over his career shown typical platoon splits — i.e., he’s been much worse against the opposite side. Alcantara this season boasts an impressive 3.00 ERA, but drill a bit more deeply and you see some cause to discount that figure. To be sure, Alcantara’s increased reliance on the sinker this season has probably made him a bit less likely to give up home runs, but a Wrigley wind and all those opposite-side bats will be working against him. If the Cubs in Game 1 can elevate against him, those balls will be more likely to carry.

As for the Marlins, this season they ranked 29th in fly-ball percentage against right-handed pitching and dead last in home runs against righties. As such, they’re probably less likely to take advantage of the wind against Kyle Hendricks than the Cubs are against Alcantara. Developing!