Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is in Works, and an offer has been made to both individuals.

On Monday, after an interaction on social media, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier mutually agreed for a charity match, and McGregor even proposed Dec 12 as the date, the same date at which UFC 256 is also scheduled to take place. However, before the two fighters could have furthered their talks, UFC has evidently intervened, and now apparently the match is officially in works for a pay-per-view event.

Though, McGregor Vs. Poirier, charity match might not proceed without UFC’s approval in the first place, since both are bound by a contract with the promotion. But UFC is making its own development, and is seemingly interested in making the most out of the fighters’ eagerness to fight.

Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2, In Works

UFC president Dana White in an interview with Barstool sports revealed that, an offer has been made to both the fighters, and now the wait is on to see whether they accept or reject. “(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear them back.” (Source- MMA junkie)

While he said, that they are waiting to hear back from them, Dustin Poirier via Twitter has posted a cryptic message, which gives a hint that he is on board with the fight. The Diamond wrote, “I Accept.”

I Accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2020

It should be noted that, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have cut out a frustrated figure lately. This past week, the Notorious one showcased how he was ready to fight on several occasions in 2020, but was put on hold. On the other hand Dustin Poirier’s much anticipated bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 could not materialize over monetary issues. So, it seems that the stars have aligned to get them back in the ring on the same night, and who knows maybe before the end of the year, the fans may actually witness Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2.

