UFC dedicates a major promo to the main event of UFC 254 viz. Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje.

The fight that promises to live up to every ounce of excitement, the fight that will put so much on the line, and also can change the entire picture of the Lightweight division, is less than a month away. Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje is the headliner fight of the October’s feature event, UFC 254.

While 2020 has left the sporting world in exasperation and on hold, UFC has emerged to become an exception. The topmost MMA promotion, has broken records after records in terms of PPV buyouts, and it seems in the period it has garnered attention from mass amount of people who, prior to this stretch, were not aware about this superior form of the most intimidating sport. When it comes to popularity and buy-rate there always will remain a feat to achieve and a benchmark to beat, however, with the kind of pace the stature has elevated over the last few months, October may witness an unprecedented growth of UFC, as arguably the biggest fight of year is set to take place on October 24.

The fight which will see Khabib Nurmagomedov implying his unmatched grappling skills, in order to defend his Lightweight championship, will also become testament of the Interim champion Justin Gaethje’s hard hitting prowess. The stakes associated with the bout are at a limit, since the Lightweight championship will be on the line, and so will be The Eagle’s 28-0 record. Therefore, it is a certainty that this encounter’s promotion would be a top priority for UFC. And so, it dropped an exhilarating promo, exhibiting a glimpse of what will be in store for the enthusiasts at UFC 254.

Watch The Gripping Promo Of Khabib Vs. Gaethje Fight

