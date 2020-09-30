Activision and Infinity Ward rolled out the latest Warzone update. Season 6 is here along with a new subway and game mode for Battle Royale.

Everyone’s favorite Battle Royale got a big update recently. With a train already there, this is the second transit system in the game. Lets take a look at the new update –

Warzone: Metro System –

Metro will act as a fast travel option for players looking to quickly get around Verdansk. Players will be instantly taken to the next stop, when the board the subway. There is a catch however. The subway train will not move if the station is in the gas or if there’s any fighting happening on the platform. Here is a complete list of the stations –

A – Verdansk International Airport

B – Karst River Quarry (between that and Bloc 14)

C – Verdansk Stadium (between that and Gorengard Lumber Yard)

D – Downtown Tavorsk District

E – Barakett Promenade East

F – Verdansk Train Station

G – Torsk Bloc

New Game Mode: Armored Royale –

Battle Royale comes with a new mode. Cargo Trucks will be dropped in the map. These vehicles come with armor plating and a turret, so they sure do pack a punch. eliminated squad members to spawn back in if the truck is still operating. After destroying the truck players will not respawn. The standard battle royale apply as the final team standing wins.

The all new Battle Pass-

As always the battle pass comes with a free and paid version. The free battle pass has 20 tiers, on the other hand the paid one comes with 100 tiers. Players can get their hands on the two new guns. Here is the breakdown of the paid battle pass –

Farah & Nikolai Operators

“Over two dozen” Operator skins & finishing moves

18 weapon blueprints: three handguns, three SMGs, three assault rifles, two shotguns, three LMGs, three marksman rifles, and one sniper rifle

Four-plus vehicle skins

1,300 CoD Points back

Watches, XP boosts, weapon charms, and much more

Fans are very excited with what season six will offer. We can expect Call of Duty: Warzone’s new season to dominate headlines.

Related: To know more about the update. click here.