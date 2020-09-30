Anthony Davis will be rubbing his hands with glee at having made the first NBA Finals series of his career, and he said as much to Chris Haynes.

The Lakers big man was traded for by Rob Pelinka by giving up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and their #4 pick in the 2019 draft.

That proved to be a win-win as it gave the Pelicans the young core they want for a rebuild, while accelerating the Lakers’ title push. Davis has bolstered the Lakers on both ends by huge margins and will be expected to contend for the Finals MVP award.

”Want to follow motherf***er LeBron James to 9 more finals’: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is in his 1st NBA finals and while he is totally focussed at the job at hand, he wants to carve out a career wherein he gets to play 9 more NBA finals, just like his teammate LeBron James.

AD has utmost respect for ‘The King’ and wants to take a leaf out of his book by keeping high standards all through his career.

Anthony Davis is ready for this 😤@ChrisBHaynes talked to AD about LeBron and playing in his first Finals ⤵️ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2020

Also Read: ‘LeBron James can’t lead, Anthony Davis more valuable’: Scottie Pippen takes dig at Lakers star before NBA Finals

“You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance. He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf—er to hopefully nine more Finals,” Anthony Davis told Chris Haynes in an interview.

Davis doesn’t want gaps between finals like Rondo and Howard

According to Davis, waiting for a long time between Finals series is something he does not wish for. The 6’10” power forward/center made the playoffs only twice with the Pelicans in 7 seasons.

But his talent was never in doubt, and he has dominated in exactly the same fashion with the Lakers as he did with his first franchise.

Also Read: ‘This not real basketball, merely pickup’: Scottie Pippen takes dig at Rondo and slams the NBA Bubble

I don’t want to have long gaps in between Finals,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “You look at [Rajon Rondo], he’s 10 years removed from his last Finals, and Dwight [Howard] is 11 years out. I don’t want that to happen to me. I want to be here. I came to Los Angeles to contend for championships and I’ve put in the work to do so.”

The Lakers head into the Finals as heavy betting favorites. Vegas has given them a virtual 80% chance of winning the championship over the less talented and experienced Miami Heat.

The AD-LeBron duo has proved to be a juggernaut in the playoffs, with the Lakers owning a devastating 12-3 run through the West.