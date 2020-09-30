The UEFA Europa League draw will take place on Friday at 6 a.m. ET in Nyon, Switzerland, as every team will know their pairings and path to the knockout stage. You can catch the action on CBS Sports HQ. Here’s a look at how things will shake out.
Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage:
- 18 automatic qualifiers
- 21 play-off winners
- 6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams
- 3 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams
The following teams have already booked a ticket to the group stage:
- Spain: Villarreal, Real Sociedad
- England: Leicester, Arsenal
- Italy: Napoli, Roma
- Germany: Leverkusen, Hoffenheim
- France: LOSC, Nice
- Portugal: Braga, Benfica
- Netherlands: Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar
- Austria: Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien
- Russia: CSKA Moskva
- Belgium: Royal Antwerp, Gent
- Ukraine: Zorya Luhansk
- Turkey: Sivasspor
- Czech Republic: Sparta Praha
- Cyprus: Omonoia
- Norway: Molde
The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.
Group A
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group B
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group C
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group D
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group E
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group F
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group G
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group H
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group I
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group J
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group K
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group L
|
1.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4.
|
TBD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0