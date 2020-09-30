The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season is about to kick into full gear. The big boys — Arsenal, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal — have already clinched tickets to the group stage as the play-off round is underway to determine the final spots before the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, which can be streamed on CBS Sports HQ.

Here are all the dates you need to know for next season’s Europa League:

Play-off round

Champions Path

Oct. 1 CFR Cluj KuPS 11 a.m. Oct. 1 Ararat-Armenia Red Star Belgrade 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Dinamo Zagreb Flora 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Legia Warsaw Qarabag 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Sarajevo Celtic 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Dynamo Brest Ludogorets 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Young Boys Tirana 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 Dundalk KI 2:30 p.m.

Main Path

Oct. 1 Liberec APOEL 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Malmo Granada 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Charleroi Lech 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Rosenborg PSV Eindhoven 1 p.m. Oct. 1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva Viktoria Plzen 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 Standard Liege Fehervar 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Copenhagen Rijeka 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Basel CSKA Sofia 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 Rangers Galatasaray 2:45 p.m. Oct. 1 AEK Athens Wolfsburg 2:45 p.m. Oct. 1 Tottenham Maccabi Haifa 3 p.m. Oct. 1 Sporting CP LASK 3 p.m. Oct. 1 Rio Ave AC Milan 3 p.m.

Group stage

Draw: Friday, Oct. 2

Matchday 1: Thursday, Oct. 22

Matchday 2: Thursday, Oct. 29

Matchday 3: Thursday, Nov. 5

Matchday 4: Thursday, Nov. 26

Matchday 5: Thursday, Dec. 3

Matchday 6: Thursday, Dec. 10

Knockout stage

Round of 32 draw: Monday, Dec. 14

Round of 32, first leg: Thursday, Feb. 18

Round of 32, second leg: Thursday, Feb. 25

Round of 16 draw: Friday, Feb. 26

Round of 16, first leg: Thursday, March 11

Round of 16, second leg: Thursday, March 18

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: Friday, March 19

Quarterfinals, first leg: Thursday, April 8

Quarterfinals, second leg: Thursday, April 15

Semifinals, first leg: Thursday, April 29

Semifinals, second leg: Thursday, May 6

Final: Wednesday, May 26 (Gdańsk Stadium, Poland)