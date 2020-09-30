The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season is about to kick into full gear. The big boys — Arsenal, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal — have already clinched tickets to the group stage as the play-off round is underway to determine the final spots before the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, which can be streamed on CBS Sports HQ.

You can stream every group stage and knockout stage match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here are all the dates you need to know for next season’s Europa League:

Play-off round

Champions Path

Oct. 1

CFR Cluj

KuPS

11 a.m.

Oct. 1

Ararat-Armenia

Red Star Belgrade

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Dinamo Zagreb

Flora

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Legia Warsaw

Qarabag

2 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Sarajevo

Celtic

2 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Dynamo Brest

Ludogorets

2 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Young Boys  

Tirana  

2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Dundalk  

KI

2:30 p.m.

Main Path

Oct. 1 

Liberec

APOEL

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Malmo

Granada

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Charleroi

Lech

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Rosenborg

PSV Eindhoven

1 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Viktoria Plzen

1:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Standard Liege

Fehervar

2 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Copenhagen

Rijeka

2 p.m.

Oct. 1

Basel  

CSKA Sofia

2:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Rangers  

Galatasaray  

2:45 p.m.

Oct. 1 

AEK Athens 

Wolfsburg  

2:45 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Tottenham

Maccabi Haifa

3 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Sporting CP

LASK

3 p.m.

Oct. 1 

Rio Ave

AC Milan

3 p.m.

Group stage

Draw: Friday, Oct. 2
Matchday 1: Thursday, Oct. 22
Matchday 2: Thursday, Oct. 29
Matchday 3: Thursday, Nov. 5
Matchday 4: Thursday, Nov. 26
Matchday 5: Thursday, Dec. 3
Matchday 6: Thursday, Dec. 10

Knockout stage

Round of 32 draw: Monday, Dec. 14
Round of 32, first leg: Thursday, Feb. 18
Round of 32, second leg: Thursday, Feb. 25
Round of 16 draw: Friday, Feb. 26
Round of 16, first leg: Thursday, March 11
Round of 16, second leg: Thursday, March 18  
Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: Friday, March 19
Quarterfinals, first leg: Thursday, April 8
Quarterfinals, second leg: Thursday, April 15  
Semifinals, first leg: Thursday, April 29
Semifinals, second leg: Thursday, May 6 
Final: Wednesday, May 26 (Gdańsk Stadium, Poland)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here