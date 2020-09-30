Getty Images



The Champions League season is already underway, but the unofficial start to the European season begins on Thursday with the group-stage draw as every team will know their pairings and path to the knockout stage.

Here’s how things will work for the draw. There will be four pots with eight clubs inside to pick from. The following clubs are in pot 1: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Zenit. The following teams are in pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax. Pots 3 and 4 won’t be finalized until the play-off round is complete this week.

Thirty-two teams will be split into eight groups of four clubs, and once the group stage gets underway, each team will play their three opponents home and away. The top two teams advance to the group stage and the third-placed team will be transferred to the Europa League knockout stage. The fourth-placed team will be sent packing without a continental knockout stage to play.

The fun begins on Oct. 20 through Dec. 9. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

