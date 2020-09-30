The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the San Diego Padres in game one of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals will send out Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA) and the Padres will give Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA) the nod on Wednesday.

This should be a fun series to watch, tune in, here is everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

When: Wednesday, September 30

Wednesday, Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 TV Channel: ESPN2

NL Wild Card Schedule

Game 1, Wednesday: Cardinals (Kwang Hyun Kim, 3-0, 1.62 ERA) at Padres (Chris Paddack, 4-5. 4.73 ERA), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2, Thursday: Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 5-3, 3.15 ERA) at Padres (TBA), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3 Friday (if necessary): Cardinals (Jack Flaherty, 4-3, 4.91 ERA) at Padres (TBA), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

