The Florida Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs in game one of the NL Wild Card Series that will begin on Wednesday afternoon. The Marlins will send out Sandy Alcantara to the mound and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks.

Can the Marlins knock off the red-hot Cubbies? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Florida Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Wednesday, September 30

Wednesday, Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NL Wild Card Schedule

Game 1, Wednesday: Marlins (pitcher TBD) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 6-5, 2.88 ERA), 2 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2, Thursday: Marlins (TBD) at Cubs (Yu Darvish, 8-3, 2.01 ERA), 2 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3, Friday (if necessary): Marlins (TBD) at Cubs (Jon Lester, 3-3, 5.16 ERA), 2 p.m. ET, ABC

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Want some action on the MLB? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.