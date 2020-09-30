The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will meet for Game 2 on the NL Wild Card Seres on Wednesday afternoon. The Astros took game one from the Twins by the score of 4-1.

We’re still waiting for the starting lineup for the Astros but the Twins will be sending Jose Berrios to the mound on Wednesday.

Can the Twins tie up the series and force a Game 3 in the American League Wildcard Series? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

When: Wednesday, September 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

ALWC MLB Playoff Schedule

(Stros lead series 2-1)

Game 1: Astros 4, Twins 1

Game 2, Wednesday: Astros at Twins – 1 p.m. ET

*Game 3, Thursday: Astros at Twins – time TBD

*if necessary

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Houston Astros (+150) vs. Minnesota Twins -167)

Over/Under: 7.5 (-110)

