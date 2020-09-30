Anthony Davis believes that this championship will be the toughest to win in the history of the NBA.

With ‘out of the norm’ being the new normal in 2020, two teams who did not make the Playoffs last season, are now going to be playing against one another in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The 5th seeded Miami Heat are set to face off against the number 1 seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The biggest difference between any other NBA Finals and this one is that the 2020 Finals are taking place in an isolated ‘Bubble’ in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance. Anthony Davis gives his take on this predicament to the media.

Anthony Davis states that this will be a tough Finals to get through.

The NBA Bubbles does one thing perfectly, and that is level out the playing field for both teams. This is because there is no home court advantage for either team, as no team plays in their own arena, nor has a single fan of theirs in attendance.

New NBA Finals court 👀 pic.twitter.com/uB8dAPWtcQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

There will be no fans heckling at the players from the sidelines, no fans posters that draw the players’ attention, nor will there be any antics during free throws to distract the players.

When asked about playing the NBA Finals under these circumstances, Anthony Davis responded, “This is going to be the toughest championship in NBA history.”

Is Anthony Davis’s statement validated?

The boost that the fans provide their players, especially in the NBA Finals, cannot be dismissed. Some of the most memorable moments in Finals history are as electric as they are , due to the fans roaring cheers or boos.

The fans can very well swing the momentum of the game, depending on the crowd. So to play the most important 7 game series of your career without the 30,000+ fans you’re accustomed to playing around, will most definitely make a difference.