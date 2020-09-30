The NFL is facing its first major test with regards to COVID-19 issues, after four Tennessee Titans players and five titans staffers have tested positive for coronavirus following the team’s game in Minnesota on Sunday.

As of Monday, the Titans have placed three players (DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings have not had any positive tests after the game. Both the Vikings and Titans have suspended team activities, and according to NFL.com, commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams reminding players and staff to follow COVID-19 protocols.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are hopeful, pending test results, to return to team facilities for game preparation on Thursday. The Titans, however, have closed their facilities until Saturday, and are currently scheduled to host the Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

According to the NFL, the Steelers-Titans game is still on as scheduled for Week 4 – but there are conflicting reports about the status of the game.

According to ESPN, the game could be shifted to Monday night if necessary. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the game is expected to be postponed.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

Unfortunately for the undefeated Titans, that means the team could be at a disadvantage heading into one of the best games of the week against the 3-0 Steelers. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger said this week that teams were aware there could be a possibility for a week without practice, and that the situation is just part of a very unusual season.

Via ESPN:

“I don’t want to say it is what it is, but that’s why the plan was put in place to have guys, to be prepared and why so many people, in Pittsburgh and Tennessee too, are being diligent in not going out and being reckless.”