SUR vs KET Quarter-Final Fantasy Prediction: Surrey vs Kent – 1 October 2020. Kent Spitfires will take on Surrey in the Quarter-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The T20 blast has finally reached its knock-out stages.

Both teams met each other on the last day of the group stages and they are here yet again in this knockout tie. Surrey have some really good players in their ranks and they did dominate their group by winning seven out of ten games whereas Kent managed to win just five of them and finished at the third position.

There are some brilliant players available in both the set ups and this is going to be a cracking game to watch out where Surrey will definitely go as the favourites as they are playing on their home venue and the morale of defeating Kent in their last game will help as well.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 161 runs which suggests that this is going to be a decent batting wicket with some assistance to the pacers too.

Total T20 Games Played: 49, Bat 1st Won: 21, Bat 2nd Won: 27, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Live on Surrey and Kent Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Surrey – Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Matt Dunn.

Kent Spitfires – Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sam Billings, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, and Daniel Bell-Drummond.

SUR vs KET Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Sam Billings (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Billings batted really well in the ODI series against Australia and he will be an asset for this side in this game. He scored a half-century in the last game against the same opponents and is definitely an un-droppable option.

SUR vs KET Fantasy Batsmen

Laurie Evans (Price 9.5) and Will Jacks (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Surrey. Evans is in a fantastic form and has scored 154 runs in his last couple of innings and he played a brilliant knock of 73 runs in the last game against the same opponents whereas Jacks has been absolutely phenomenal for the side and has been brilliant with both bat and the ball. He is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the side with 267 runs under his belt and he has picked six wickets in his bowling as well. Jacks is an un-droppable option.

Zak Crawley (Price 9) and Bell-Drummond (Price 10) will be our batsmen from Kent. Both of them will open the innings together and are in a brilliant form with the bat. Bell is the highest run-scorer of the tournament and has scored 420 runs till now whereas Crawley has also batted well and has scored 335 runs in the tournament which includes a century. Both of them are really good players and should be picked for this game.

SUR vs KET Fantasy All-Rounders

Joe Denly (Price 9.5) and Grant Stewart (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Kent. Denly has been decent so far in the tournament but has not been at his very best. He has scored 133 runs in five games this season and has picked three wickets as well whereas Stewart has been bowling decently and has picked five wickets in the last four games. Denly is an un-droppable option whereas Stewart is picked to manage credits in this game.

SUR vs KET Fantasy Bowlers

Daniel Moriarty (Price 8.5), Reece Topley (Price 9), and Liam Plunkett (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Surrey. Moriarty has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 14 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Topley & Plunkett are international level bowlers and have played some good cricket in the tournament. Topley has picked eleven wickets in the tournament whereas Plunkett also picked three wickets in the last game. This trio can earn a lot of points.

Imran Qayyum (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Kent. Qayyum has bowled well in the tournament so far and has picked nine wickets in his bowling. He is a wicket-taker and will definitely be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Surrey will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Will Jacks and Daniel Bell-Drummond

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Zak Crawley and Laurie Evans

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

