After 24 hours of uncertainty, a decision has been made concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans matchup in Week 4. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Steelers-Titans game will be postponed, and the NFL is considering all options to reschedule. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed this report. Not long after this news broke, the NFL released an official statement saying that the game will likely be played on Monday or Tuesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

On Tuesday, the Titans were forced to suspend all in-person club activities due to eight new positive COVID-19 tests. Since they played against the Minnesota Vikings just three days ago, the Vikings also were forced to suspend in-person activities. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, just one more Titans player learned early Wednesday morning that he tested positive during Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing. All other tests for both the Titans and the Vikings came back negative.

If the game gets moved to another week, CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White identified a potential scenario in which Steelers-Titans could be rescheduled without additional problems.

The Titans currently have their bye week scheduled for Week 7, while the Steelers’ bye comes in Week 8. However, the Steelers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 — who also have a Week 8 bye. In theory, the league could move the Steelers-Titans matchup to Week 7, and the Steelers-Ravens matchup to Week 8 while the Titans and Steelers take this week off and the Ravens’ bye gets moved to Week 7. The one caveat we have to account for is that an even number of teams have to be on bye weeks, but even with this potential swap, it should still work out. (Here’s how those bye weeks could look. Week 4: TEN, PIT. Week 7: MIN, JAC, IND, BAL. Week 8: WAS, ARI, HOU, DEN.)