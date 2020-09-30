Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has been widely-regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for quite some time. With that in mind, Rodgers has earned himself a little bit of leeway when it comes to running his team’s offense.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” former Green Bay teammate A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers if he ever changes a play call on the field and claims that the speaker in his helmet isn’t working. “I’ve done that a ton of times,” Rodgers responded.

Rodgers revealed that he’s changed the play call on a “fair amount” of occasions. However, the Packers signal caller does actually have issues with the speaker “every now and then.”

The Super Bowl MVP also brought up an instance during the 2019 season where he claimed that his helmet speaker went out three times in a game and his head coach Matt Lafleur thought he was joking.

“He could not believe it. The second time it went out, he thought I was messing with him. Then I faked one in between the second and the third time, I did the —,” Rodgers said as he pointed to where his helmet would be and motioning like he couldn’t hear anything.

“And I was laughing and pointing at him.”

Rodgers has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks of his era and continues to play at a high level. Considering how good he’s been, it’s hard to scold Rodgers for changing the play call as he sees fit, especially with Green Bay off to a hot start and leading the NFL in scoring over the first three weeks of the season.