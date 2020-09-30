The Ravens failed to cover in their loss against the Chiefs to conclude Week 3, leaving the Packers and Seahawks as the only undefeated teams against the spread in 2020. The Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill list Green Bay at -7.5 against Atlanta, while Seattle has a 6.5-point edge against Miami. Which of those NFL Vegas lines has value?

Elsewhere, the Titans have been an anomaly, going 3-0 straight-up but 0-3 against NFL betting lines. They’re the first team to do that since 1979. Tennessee is a slight one-point underdog in its showdown against the unbeaten Steelers this week, according to the latest NFL spreads. All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times

The model enters Week 4 on an incredible 103-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for Week 4

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Cowboys (-4.5) cover at home against the Browns. Dallas is off to a disappointing 1-2 straight-up start with an 0-3 mark against the spread. That’s the worst start against the spread for the Cowboys since 1989, when they began 0-6.

But Cleveland has struggled mightily against the spread on the road, entering this matchup on an 0-7 ATS losing streak away from FirstEnergy Stadium. SportsLine’s model is calling for more big offensive numbers from Dallas, as quarterback Dak Prescott throws for well over 300 yards and running back Ezekiel Elliott easily clears 100 yards of total offense. Dallas covers almost 60 percent of the time, while the under (55.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 4 NFL picks from the model: The Buccaneers (-7.5) cover at home against the Chargers. After the Tom Brady era got underway with a loss against the Saints, Tampa Bay has rolled to consecutive wins and comfortable covers against the Panthers and Broncos. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 2-1 against the spread, but has major questions on offense.

The Chargers haven’t scored more than 20 points in any game, while rookie quarterback Justin Herbert continues to be pressed into action sooner than the team hoped with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) out. The model shows Herbert barely clearing 200 yards passing, while Brady goes for close to 300 as the Bucs cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (45) also has value because that clears more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on the huge Chiefs vs. Patriots matchup as well as every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below

NFL odds, matchups for Week 4

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (+3, 40)

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears (+2.5, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions (+4, 54)

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 52)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 48)

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 55)

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans (-3.5, 54.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins (+6.5, 54.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5, 45)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (+1, 47)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 47.5)

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders (+3, 52.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 45)

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team (+13.5, 51)

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 58)