The 2020 Major League Baseball postseason continue Wednesday with a packed eight-game schedule in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. There are four games in both the American League and National League sides of the bracket, and four AL teams are trying to advance to the divisional round.

Because all of the Wild Card Series games are being played at the ballparks of higher-seeded teams, there will be no days off during these rounds. Here’s the full schedule for the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Wednesday. Games on ESPN and ESPN2 can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Wild Card Series schedule for Wednesday

(All times are U.S/Eastern)

Now, here are some takeaways from the day’s action:

Astros knock out Twins

The No. 3 seed Twins saw their postseason nightmares continue this week. With the 3-1 loss to the Astros in Game 2, the Twins extended their record MLB playoff losing streak to 18 games and were knocked out of the postseason in the process. The devastating streak dates back to the 2004 ALDS, and is the longest in North American sports history. Houston, the team with the worst regular season record (29-31) in the playoff field, knocked out Minnesota in two games at Target Field.

Aside from the fact the the Twins were simply a far better team than the Astros during the regular season, the Twins also held a 24-7 (.774) record when playing at home. Furthermore, the Astros had been terrible when playing on the road during the regular season, compiling an atrocious 9-23 (.281) record on the road. The Twins home record was the highest win percentage since the 1975 Reds, while the Astros away record is the worst road winning percentage by a playoff team in the World Series era.

Frustrations piled up for the Twins in Wednesday’s elimination game when the Twins’ offense went ice cold. Altogether in the two Wild Card Series games, the Twins lineup managed just seven hits and two runs. Minnesota’s usually hot bats going quiet during the postseason isn’t a new storyline. The last time the Twins scored more than four runs in a playoff game was when they scored five runs in a loss to the Yankees on Oct. 9, 2004.

Marlins-Cubs Game 1

RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 2.88 ERA)



The young Marlins will take on the veteran Cubs in Wednesday’s series opener. This is the Marlins’ third postseason appearance; they’ve never lost a postseason series in franchise history. In Miami’s previous two — 1997 and 2003 — they took home the World Series title. The Cubs — making their fifth postseason trip in six years — are hoping that their entire lineup continues to heat up after the club scored 25 runs in their final three games of the regular season.

White Sox-Athletics Game 2

LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

With Keuchel on the mound, the White Sox have a chance to deal the A’s another early exit in the postseason. In Game 1, Lucas Giolito flirted with a perfect game before eventually combining with three relievers on a three-hitter and a 4-1 win.

Blue Jays-Rays Game 2

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-2 2.69 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays’ Glasnow will look to follow in Blake Snell’s Game 1 performance as he’ll attempt to try to shut down Toronto’s high-powered offense. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are hoping Ryu — their big offseason acquisition — can level the best-of-three series.

Cardinals-Padres Game 1

LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA) vs RHP Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA)

Paddack got the nod for the Padres in Game 1 after injuries to Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger. The Cards went with Kim over Jack Flaherty, in part because San Diego’s lineup struggles against left-handers. The Padres clinched their first postseason berth since 2006 with a strong 37-23 final regular season record. Meanwhile, the Cardinals overcame a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined the club for 15 consecutive days. To get to the playoffs, the Cards were forced to play 53 games in 44 days, including 11 doubleheaders.

Yankees-Cleveland Game 2



RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA)

Game 1 was touted as the best pitching duel of the season with Gerrit Cole facing Shane Bieber, but instead, resulted in the Yankees offense blowing out Cleveland. It’s possible that Game 2 could make up for the nonexistent pitching battle, with Tanaka and Carrasco set to take the mound in a potential elimination game for Cleveland. Tanaka has been lights-out in the postseason, and the veteran owns a 1.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts in eight playoff starts.

Brewers-Dodgers Game 1

LHP Brent Suter (2-0, 3.13 ERA) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA)

Milwaukee has decided to go with a bullpen game in the Wild Card Series opener. Suter and his fellow bullpenners will face the best offense in baseball.