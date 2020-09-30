The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves opened their National League Wild Card matchup on Wednesday with a historic show of offensive futility. It was the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. It had the most combined strikeouts in MLB postseason history.

And as both teams struggled to get anything going at the plate, ESPN’s Alex Rodriguez seemed adamant that the team that decides to sacrifice bunt would ultimately win the game.

He wanted to see Dansby Swanson — among the Braves’ more clutch hitters — lay down a sacrifice bunt to give way for the bottom of the lineup (he didn’t). He wanted Ozzie Albies, who has not had a sacrifice bunt this season, to do the same. The take didn’t just bother analytics-driven viewers, the repeated demands to bunt had fans openly mocking A-Rod during the broadcast.

the year is 2023 braves-reds game 1 is scoreless heading to the bottom of 917th a-rod is staking his career earnings begging for a bunt atlanta still has bench players available — Zach Dillard (@Zach_Dillard) September 30, 2020

A-Rod had 0 sacrifice bunts over the final 15 seasons of his career. — Dayton from Nebraska (@BravesAmerica) September 30, 2020

Another inning with runners stranded in scoring position. Will A-Rod get to see a bunt? pic.twitter.com/KGK4DtahDx — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) September 30, 2020

“If you want to win, bunt!” says the man with the 4th-most home runs in baseball history. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) September 30, 2020

A-Rod, will you just shut up, man? pic.twitter.com/r9TRpK92fR — Jeff (@JeffDonahoo_) September 30, 2020

A-Rod won’t stop talking about them so here are pictures of some bundts. Which one is your favorite? #MixItUp pic.twitter.com/NadOJDl2I8 — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) September 30, 2020

Listening to A-rod talk about bunting makes me wanna puke — Robert Stock (@RobertStock6) September 30, 2020

A-ROD, HANK AARON HAD 3 SACRIFICE BUNTS IN THE FINAL 20 YEARS OF HIS CAREER JFC — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) September 30, 2020

When A-Rod is still talking about not bunting pic.twitter.com/85r5QQ4htG — Will Moyers (@wjmoyers) September 30, 2020

MATT VASGERSIAN: Bunt bunt bunt

A-ROD: Bunt! Bunt bunt bunting bunt

BUSTER OLNEY: [pipes in out of nowhere] Bunt? Bunt. — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) September 30, 2020

A man who finished a career with his last 17 years and 2,142 games without a sacrifice bunt is apoplectic over sacrifice bunting. And if he’d tried one, I’d tell him to never do it again. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 30, 2020

A-Rod: Ozzie Albies was never, ever going to bunt oh dear god do your homework — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) September 30, 2020

Seriously, though, don’t bunt.