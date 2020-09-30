The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves opened their National League Wild Card matchup on Wednesday with a historic show of offensive futility. It was the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. It had the most combined strikeouts in MLB postseason history.

And as both teams struggled to get anything going at the plate, ESPN’s Alex Rodriguez seemed adamant that the team that decides to sacrifice bunt would ultimately win the game.

He wanted to see Dansby Swanson — among the Braves’ more clutch hitters — lay down a sacrifice bunt to give way for the bottom of the lineup (he didn’t). He wanted Ozzie Albies, who has not had a sacrifice bunt this season, to do the same. The take didn’t just bother analytics-driven viewers, the repeated demands to bunt had fans openly mocking A-Rod during the broadcast.

Seriously, though, don’t bunt.

