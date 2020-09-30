USA Today Images



Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were stymied again by the Kansas City Chiefs, being held to just 228 total yards in a 34-20 loss that really wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Jackson finished with just 97 passing yards and led the Ravens with 83 yards rushing, as the NFL MVP struggled to bring the Ravens from behind — falling to 0-6 in games where Baltimore trails at halftime (including postseason).

Jackson is 21-1 in regular season games against the rest of the NFL, but 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. There’s only one explanation.

“Our kryptonite,” Jackson said of the Chiefs after the loss. “It looked like the same thing from the Tennessee game [2019 Divisional Playoff] to be honest – that’s all.”

The Chiefs took the same approach to limit Jackson’s passing ability, deciding to blitz him more and forcing him to perform from behind. Jackson averaged just 3.5 yards per pass attempt and completed just 53.3% of passes against the blitz. The 97 passing yards were a career low.

“They beat us. They out-executed us. They out-gameplanned us. They just beat us,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. “So, that’s the story tonight. Big picture stuff [and] all that, I don’t know. They’re better, obviously. They’re a better football team at this point in time. So, you win, or you learn, and we have a lot to learn from this game right here.”

Jackson is 20-0 in games where he leads at halftime, but the Ravens defense didn’t allow him to play with the lead in this one. Kansas City scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions and never looked back. Patrick Mahomes was flat-out better than Jackson, finishing 31 of 42 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions — including a rushing touchdown in the win — a performance Jackson called “outstanding.”

“We’ve got to come in and finish how we start,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to turn up and play better.”