KXIP vs MI Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 13th match of IPL 2020.

The 13th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Having played three matches so far in IPL 2020, both Punjab and Mumbai have won one and lost their other two matches to be on the fourth and fifth position on the points table respectively.

Punjab, who were on the wrong side of an umpiring decision in their first match and then failed to defend a 224-run target against Rajasthan Royals, would surely be more demoralized ahead of tomorrow’s encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

A common aspect between both these teams in IPL 2020 is that they have lost a super over and would be longing to accumulate points for such losses have it in them to cause hurt especially during the business end of the tournament.

KXIP vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by KXIP: 11