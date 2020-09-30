Is Cross Play in Rocket League possible? Can you play Rocket League with your friends if you are each playing on different consoles?

Rocket League is one of the hottest games in the market right now in 2020. However, the game isn’t new. In fact, it was released in 2015. That’s five years ago! The rise in popularity of Rocket League is largely due to the game going free-to-play on the Epic Store a few days ago. Ever since then, many new players around the world have downloaded it onto their devices.

Is Cross Play in Rocket League possible?

However, with players playing across different devices, cross-play has come under the scanner quite a bit. Many potential players looking to install the game are asking if cross-play is possible. Also, others who want to play it with their friends now that they have installed it, want to know about it as well!

The good news is, cross play is available for Rocket League. The even better news is that it’s easy and hassle free.

How to Cross play?

All you need to do is create your own Rocket ID in game. Then, add your friends Rocket ID to your game and that’s it. However, make sure to turn on the Cross platform play option in Settings before you do so. For this, simply head into the Settings options in the Main Menu. Then choose Gameplay settings. Here, you’ll find an option to enable cross platform play. Tick this option and you’re all set.

Crossplay has been a feature in Rocket League ever since February 2019. That’s when Sony agreed to enable cross platform support on Play Station consoles. Today, you can enjoy crossplay on Rocket League across PS, XBOX, PC and Nintendo Switch seamlessly with no issues.

So, get out there and get those engines running! Good luck!

