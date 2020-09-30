IPL 2020 toss today: The 12th match of IPL 2020 will witness both Kolkata and Rajasthan playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the first time.

During the 12th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith won the toss and chose to field to continue the trend with respect to decision after winning the toss.

“Will have a bowl. That boundary’s big, certainly compared to Sharjah which was a postage stamp. Certainly have to adapt.

“Watched the Super Over [between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians] the other day. Exciting to play on a different ground. Have played some good cricket. Boys in a good place. He was under the pump but just turned it around and had such belief in the end,” Smith said during the toss.

As far as the changes to their Playing XI are concerned, Rajasthan have decided to not tinker with their winning combination.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who have both won and lost a match while batting second in IPL 2020, will have to bat first for the first time. Opening batsman Shubman Gill, who scored a match-winning half-century in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will have eyeballs on himself with him slated to bat first.

“Okay with batting first. Looks similar to Abu Dhabi but it plays different. Sharjah is a completely different fish but these two are similar. The brand of cricket we played the other day was something I’m proud of,” Karthik said during the toss.

Much like Royals, Knight Riders have also opted to stick to their winning combination which means that the England opening batsman Tom Banton will have to wait for his IPL debut.