HUE Vs ATL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Atletico Madrid look to make the most of their relatively easy schedule

Handed over a favourable set of fixtures to begin their opening exchanges of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will be looking to come out hammer and tongs. A runaway lead awaits them if they can emulate last encounter’s 6-1 trouncing over Granada in the coming string of encounters.

For Atletico Madrid, the win was a crucial one not only owing to the three points it brought for them or the fact that it gave them a season opening win but rather the overwhelming manner the win was peddled out in. Given the side’s dreary, laggard and lingering attack from last season, the six goals came across a much yearned for source of solace.

And when they take on Huesca in the wake of this pulsating thumping, Atletico Madrid look all set to maraud their way to yet another three points. Although Huesca did manage to hold Valencia to a 1-1 draw the last time around, the new entrants are still devoid of a win ever since earning promotion to the league.

Probable Winner

We had absolutely no second thoughts in determining the winner of this encounter. This is a tie where Atletico Madrid will come hot out of the blocks to school Huesca and leave them sullied at the end of the outing.

Probable Playing 11

Huesca

Fernandez, Lopez, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho, Seoane, Mosquera, Garcia, Real, Ferreiro, Okazaki

Atletico Madrid Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodl, Lemar, Llorente, Partey, Niguez, Felix, Suarez

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Huesca Vs Atletico Madrid

Date And Time:30th September, Wednesday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca

Top Scorer

Huesca

Atletico Madrid

Suarez: Two Goals, One Assist

Bygone Encounter

Valencia Vs Huesca: 1-1

Atletico Madrid Vs Granada: 6-1

HUE Vs ATL Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Huesca’s Andres Fernandez was the only reason the side was able to salvage a point from its previous encounter. Up against a ruthless Valencia attack, he spared no expense to protect his side’s goal to be rewarded with a draw for his travails.

Defenders

This fixture has a cleansheet for Atletico Madrid written all over it. The side squares off against a Huesca side which has the measly two goals to show for its troubles in three matches, a side which doesn’t stand a chance infront of one of the league’s sternest defence.

It sees us indulge in the pick of Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier and Felipe Monteiro for the impending matchup.

Midfielders

After a spark when he burst onto the stage last season, Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente was quick to go off the boil. However, he provided a glimpse of why he’s become a mainstay of the side’s attack with a goal and assist against Granada to make him the first pick from the side.

He’s joined up by Koke while Huesca will see a trivalent venture into our setup in this ambit. In a side which has scored on just two occasions till now, Juan Carlos with the one goal and David Ferreiro with the one assist make for instant selections.

Jaime Seoane has been a calming presence in midfield, someone who has helped guard his side’s backline with a string of tackles and blocks.

Strikers

Coming on for twenty minutes in his debut for Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez ended up helping himself to the two goals and one assist on the day. Joao Felix pulled off the one goal as well to his name on the day to see him complete the one-two of picks from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With two goals and one assist in his first outing, Luis is our side’s captain while Felix is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Fernandez, Monteiro, Trippier, Lodi, Carlos, Seoane, David, Koke, Llorente, Felix, Luis

Fantasy Disclaimer

