The current WWE Universal champion, or as Paul Heyman would conspicuously put into words “Your Reign(s)ing, defending, undisputed Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns”, reveals his dislike for the former WWE champion CM Punk.

Roman Reigns, who came back after a 4-month hiatus, has instantly made his way back to the podium. Since his return, in just a month, Reigns has re-captured the Universal title, and has successfully defended it once as well. Though he took the time off because of health concerns, but is now seemingly becoming busier day by day. In lines with this, he recently appeared on the Load Management podcast, and talked about a number of things viz. His nexus with Paul Heyman, his current WWE stint, and also opened up about potential matches with The Rock and CM Punk.

“I Don’t Like The Guy”- Roman Reigns On CM Punk

The Big Dog through the medium reveals his dislike for CM Punk, however did not revoked the idea of a one-on-one with him in the ring.

“All the way from someone as big as The Rock, to someone like a CM Punk, for instance, someone who really hits home with our audience, our hardcore fans. If you’d watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it’s within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them sink their teeth into this product, and really dive into the creative with us, I’m willing to do it.

“I don’t like the guy, I don’t know many people who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if it’s willing and the fans and the audience going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be in it.”

(Source- Sportskeeda)

