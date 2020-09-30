FIFA 21 News: When will Fifa 21 be available for pre-load; Early access, EA Play Pro & details about Fifa 21 Early access release. The latest edition of the popular football video-game from EA sports will be available soon. Below, you can find all the latest details about the early access & features which come with it.

The FIFA 21 EA Play early access time has been finally divulged by EA sports. The fact that there will be no demo-version for players to get their hands on is a big disappointment for enthusiastic fans. However, this year, the FIFA early access, EA play, will be available 3 days before the launch of FIFA 21.

EA sports have announced that the full-version of FIFA 21 will hit the shelves worldwide on October 9th. However, those who have pre-ordered the Champions & Ultimate edition will be able to access it on October 6th. The Standard edition users will be able to enjoy the FIFA 21 action from October 8th.

When can you pre-download the FIFA 21 with EA Play access?

FIFA 21 with EA play access is expected to be available for all users to download from October 1st. Of course the game will be available across different time-zones. Here is when we expect the pre-download to be available.

UK: 2pm (BST)

Europe: 3pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 9am (EDT)

West Coast US: 6am (PDT)