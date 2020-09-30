FCD vs MSF Fantasy Prediction: FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt– 30 September 2020 (Frankfurt)

FCA 04 Darmstadt will take on MSC Frankfurt in the ECN Frankfurt T10 League 2020 which will be played in the German city of Frankfurt. The caravan of the T10 leagues has reached the beautiful country of Germany.

European Cricket’s popularity has certainly grown over the last few weeks and this can also be a really good tournament to watch out. Both the teams playing in this game have some experienced players in their ranks and it is yet to be seen that what will this T10 league offers on the table. This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

FCA 04 Darmstadt – Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz, Akhlaq Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Kashif Tarar, Toquir Ahmad, Badar Munir, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed.

MSC Frankfurt– Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan.

Note: The stats are of all the games played in 2020 season.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

M Mudassar, S Afridi Jr, A Ahmed, M Tayyab, and D Muhammad.

FCD vs MSF Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

U Faroz (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Umar has scored 139 runs in 7 games at an outstanding average of 69.50.

FCD vs MSF Fantasy Batsmen

S Khan (Price 10) will be our batsman from the MSF Side. Khan has scored 232 runs in 11 games and has been the 2nd best batsman of the side. He is a really good batsman.

M Tayyab (Price 9.5) and Z Khan (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the FCD Side. Tayyab has scored 220 runs in 11 games and has also picked 8 wickets in his off-spin bowling whereas Khan has scored 170 runs in just 6 games at an average of 42.5. Both of them are really good players.

FCD vs MSF Fantasy All-Rounders

M Mudassar (Price 9.5), A Ahmed (Price 8.5), and K Tarar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the FCD side. Mudassar is the best player of the side and is an un-droppable option. He has scored 547 runs in 11 games and has picked 19 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Ahmed is the best wicket-taker of the side and has picked 24 wickets in 9 just games. Tarar, on the other hand, has scored 131 runs in 11 games and has also picked 10 wickets in his bowling. All three of them are really good players.

S Afridi Jr (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the MSF side. Afridi is the best player of the side and he cannot be dropped. He has scored 309 runs in 12 games and has picked 16 wickets in his bowling as well.

FCD vs MSF Fantasy Bowlers

D Muhammad (Price 8.5) and B Zamankhel (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the MSF side. Muhammad has picked 11 wickets in 11 games whereas Zamankhel has also picked 5 wickets in bowling. Both of them are the best bowlers of their team.

T Ahmad (Price 9) will be our bowler from the FCD side and will complete our squad. Ahmad has picked 11 wickets in 9 games this season and is a genuine wicket-taking bowler.

Match Prediction: FCA 04 Darmstadt will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

M Mudassar and S Afridi Jr

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Ahmed and M Tayyab

