EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs West Indies Women – 30 September 2020 (Derby)

England Women will take on the West Indies Women in the 5th game of the T20 series which will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

England Women have dominated in the series throughout and have won all four of their games quite convincingly. They will certainly aim for a white-wash in this game for sure whereas Windies would like to win this game for respect.

Pitch Report – The average first innings score in the Men’s T20 domestic games played here is 159 runs.

Total Games Played: 29; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 15.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.30 PM, Date: 26 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Ellen Jones, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers, Sara Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole.

West Indies Women – Deandra Dottin, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, Stefanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Stefanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, and Heather Knight.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Jones scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and proved his class with the bat. She will be a clear choice in the wicket-keeping category.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Batters

H Knight (Price 10) and T Beaumont (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Knight is a classic batter and she proved her class in the last game by scoring an inning of 42 runs, she has been a consistent batter whereas Beaumont will open the innings and has scored 111 runs in the tournament so far. Both of them are really good players.

D Dottin (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the West Indies. Dottin is an experienced campaigner and has been brilliant so far in the series. She has scored 174 runs with the bat and picked a couple of wickets as well. Dottin cannot be dropped from the team at any cost.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy All-Rounders

N Sciver (Price 10) and K Brunt (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from England. Sciver is the best all-rounder of England and her numbers are illustrious as well. She has been really well in the last couple of games by scoring 88 runs and picking a couple of wickets whereas Brunt is also a talented all-rounder and has picked five wickets in the series so far. Both of them will be picked.

S Taylor (Price 10) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the West Indies. Taylor is considered one of the best players of the West Indies women’s cricket history. She has been decent in the series as well and has scored 63 runs in her batting with 6 wickets in her bowling as well whereas Matthews is also a good player and has picked five wickets in the series so far. Both of them are major players of this West Indian side and will be picked.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ecclestone (Price 9) and S Glenn (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from England. Ecclestone and Glenn have bowled really well in the series so far and have picked five and seven wickets respectively. Both of them are wicket-takers and will be picked.

A Alleyne (Price 8) will be our bowler from the West Indies and will complete our team. She is a youngster and picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Deandra Dottin and Natalie Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.