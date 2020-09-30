Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens — the most anticipated matchup of the week and, maybe, the season — proved disappointing, but Week 3 was fun. Most of the results ended up being somewhat what we expected, but Week 3 was not short on drama. The L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills put on a show. The Atlanta Falcons still look haunted by Super Bowl LI. The New Orleans Saints lost — again. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings lost — again, again.

With that movement, we have a rearranging of the NFL power rankings. Let’s dive into how all 32 NFL teams stack up after three weeks of action.

32. New York Jets — This isn’t the first time Adam Gase has been 0-3 as a head coach. That’s because he’s not good at his job.

31. New York Giants (0-3) — They weren’t talented enough to win games before the Saquon Barkley injury. After? Yikes.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) — How did we get here? *watches Carson Wentz’s film* Oh, that’s how.

29. Cincinatti Bengals (0-2-1) — Just waiting for Joe Burrow’s talent to kick in and help them win a few games.

28. Denver Broncos (0-3) — Drew Lock should come back, and when that happens, they’ll (maybe) have a shot at winning games. Their defense is pretty decent.

27. Atlanta Falcons (0-3) — I no longer care that they’re talented. They’re one of the league’s worst teams until they fire Dan Quinn.

26. Washington Football Team (1-2) — Their lone win over the Eagles is a lot less meaningful, now that we’ve seen how bad the Eagles really are.

25. Carolina Panthers (1-2) — Their defense isn’t good. Neither is their offensive line.

24. Detroit Lions (1-2) — I’m a firm believer that the win over the Cardinals will be detrimental to Detroit, because it will allow Matt Patricia to stick around a few weeks longer.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) — I’m staying positive. It’s going to be fine. It’s fine. They’re fine. … Right?!

22. Miami Dolphins (1-2) — I won’t quit them. I think they could still surprise with a solid season, even if they’re clearly going to finish third in the AFC East.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) — Their skill players are getting injured left and right and Bill Belichick showed an easy template for teams to erase Darren Waller. This team may quickly prove to be imposters.

20. Minnesota Vikings (0-3) — Without a good defense, it’s just… Kirk Cousins. No, I don’t like that.

19. Los Angeles Chargers — The fact that they almost beat the Chiefs but then lost to the Panthers is why the NFL is a tremendous mystery — and probably why we keep watching.

18. Houston Texans (0-3) — They have losses to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers. That’s a tough start to the season.

17. Cleveland Browns (2-1) — I can’t rank them any higher than this, because every time I think they are going to be good, they let me down. (That said, they’re over .500 for the first time since entering Week 15 of the 2014 season. 2014!)

16. Chicago Bears (3-0) — I refuse to rank them any higher (this week), because I’m (almost) certain they’re not good. Say it with me: Nick Foles. Is Not. The Answer.

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-1) — Really good team if you like fantasy football. In real life? Unclear.

14. Dallas Cowboy (1-2) — Same story as the Cardinals.

13. Indianapolis Colts (2-1) — They blew out the Jets, which tells us pretty much nothing.

12. San Francisco 49ers (2-1) — They’re so injured that it’s hard to say definitively that they’re good. When healthy, they should be back to the top of these rankings. It’s just a matter of how many games they lose before they get healthy.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) — Is Tom Brady starting to heat up? He had 297 passing yards and three touchdowns against Denver.

10. Los Angeles Rams (2-1) — They nearly pulled off an amazing comeback against the Bills. My goodness — that was quite the game.

9. New Orleans Saints (1-2) — Their only win is over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In theory, the Saints are good, but they haven’t really proven it yet.

8. Tennessee Titans (3-0) — Needless to say, their COVID-19 outbreak could have an enormous impact upon their season.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) — Big Ben is healthy, and he’s back to elevating the play of his offensive skill players. The defense, meanwhile, is very solid.

6. New England Patriots (2-1) — They blew out the Raiders in Week 3, and only played two good quarters of football. This team will only get more dangerous.

5. Buffalo Bills (3-0) — OK, fine. The Bills are good.

4. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) — They’re still second best in the AFC, but Lamar Jackson simply cannot beat Patrick Mahomes.

3. Seattle Seahawks (3-0) — Their offense is absurd, but the defense could be what stops them from making it to the Super Bowl.

2. Green Bay Packers (3-0) — Good quarterback. Good coach. Good offense. Good defense.