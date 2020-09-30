DOTA 2 NEWS: Viking.gg defeat NiP 2-0; Vikin.gg will face mudgolems in Grand Finals of BTS Pro Series Season 3. Beyond the Summit Pro Series 3 Grand Finals will feature mudgolems and Vikin.gg in a Bo5. Below, you can find all the details about how Viking.gg defeated NiP to secure a spot in the Grand Finals of BTS Pro Series 3 Europe/CIS.

We have seen some amazing comebacks and also some aggressive dominating plays in the BTS Pro Series 3. Tonight, Vikin.gg absolutely dominated Ninjas in Pyjamas in the lower-bracket Bo3 finals. They won the series 2-0 to advance the the Grand Finals.

The winner of the Grand Finals between Viking.gg and mudgolems will be champions and they will also take home the cash prize of $21,000.

In Game 1, NiP drafted Magnus which was played by Saberlight, but he was completely outplayed by Shad and Seleri. Shad played an unstoppable Lifestealer & won the game with 10 kills. Boom, who played mid-lane Ember Spirit, had a bad start, but a few bad moves by Supreme on Monkey King was enough to turn the game. Viking.gg closed out Game 1 in 35 minutes.

A 2-0 victory over NiP secures @GGVikin a spot in #BTSProSeries EU/CIS Grand Finals!!! 🥳 They face off against mudgolems in the Best of 5 final series of the event, coming up next! 👀 📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3

🗣️ @KillerPigeon & @jmvincento pic.twitter.com/t4wFn9xBnV — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) September 30, 2020

Viking.gg will now face mudgolems, who have been on a very impressive run. They lost only 1 game in the playoff, and they topped the group stage. Will Viking.gg break mudgolems’ run?