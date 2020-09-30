Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports



The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their quest for an elusive World Series title on Wednesday, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers to start a best-of-three Wild Card Series. The Dodgers earned the National League’s No. 1 seed by going 43-17 during the regular season. The Brewers backed into the postseason with a 29-31 record.

Here’s a look at when the Dodgers and the Brewers will be playing over the coming days:

1 Wed., Sept. 30 10 p.m. ET RHP Walker Buehler vs. TBD ESPN TBD 2 Thurs., Oct. 1 TBD LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. TBD TBD TBD 3* Fri., Oct. 2 TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD

* – if necessary

And here are three things to know about this series.

Rematch of 2018 NLCS

Although 2018 feels like forever ago, it wasn’t, really. Back then, the Dodgers and Brewers played an entertaining seven-game series to decide the pennant winner. The Dodgers won that round, of course, and advanced to the World Series, where they lost to the Boston Red Sox. The Brewers can only hope to exact some revenge on Los Angeles here.

Dodgers looking to get over the hump

The Dodgers’ World Series loss in 2018 is part of a larger theme for them. This is their eighth consecutive postseason appearance, and they’ve appeared in two World Series and two other National League Championship Series during that span. Yet the Dodgers haven’t won the World Series for themselves since 1988. The Dodgers were the best team in baseball during the regular season; they’d probably rather be known for once as the best team in baseball during the postseason.

Brewers were good in one-run games

The Brewers are obviously the underdogs in this series. If you’re looking for one stat that might provide a blueprint for an upset, it’s Milwaukee’s success in one-run games. Their 11-5 mark in those games during the regular season gave them the second-highest winning percentage in the majors, behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. (The Dodgers were 7-5 in those games and ranked fifth.) The numbers aren’t typically predictive of success heading forward, but it’s better than nothing.