DHA vs DUM Semi-Final 1 Fantasy Prediction: Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils – 1 October 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Dhanbad Dynamos on in the Semi-Final 1 Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 league in Jharkhand has finally reached its knock-out stages.

Dhanbad Dynamos won seven of their ten games and topped the table whereas Dumka Daredevils finished at the fourth position with five wins in ten games. This is the knock-out game and anything can certainly happen but the Dynamos will certainly try to dominate in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dhanbad Dynamos– Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Vijay Jena, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh Sr., Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Sonu Kr-Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

N Siddiqi, S Chakraborty, A Yadav, V Singh, and S Kr-Singh.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

N Siddiqui (Price 10) and M Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Siddiqui will open the innings for his side. He has scored 280 runs in the tournament so far whereas Kumar is also a really good player and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. Both of them are really good batsmen.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5) and R Singh (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha is a brilliant opener and has scored 123 runs in his last four innings whereas Singh is a really good wicket-taker and has picked ten runs in the tournament so far. Both of them are influential players of this team.

S Setu (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Dhanbad Dynamos. He has scored 100 runs in his last three innings and is majorly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen in the game.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

V Singh (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Singh has scored 255 runs with the bat and has picked five wickets in his bowling. He will open the innings for his side and is an un-droppable option.

DHA vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 9) and S Kr-Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked eleven wickets in the tournament and has a decent amount of runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked ten wickets in his bowling. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

J Prakash Yadav (Price 9), A Yadav (Price 9), and S Singh-Sr (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Dhanbad Dynamos. Yadav has picked twelve wickets in the tournament whereas Yadav has also picked twelve wickets in the tournament so far. Singh, on the other hand, has picked ten wickets in the tournament so far. All three of them are wicket-takers and should be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Dhanbad Dynamos will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

V Singh and S Chakraborty

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Yadav and N Siddiqi

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.