CEP vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab – 30 September 2020 (Multan)

Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Both sides did not perform that well last season with Central Punjab finishing at the bottom of the table but both of them have some star players in their ranks and this can certainly be a great game on the first day of the tournament. Players like Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Kamran Akmal, etc will be on the show in this power-packed game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 170 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Saad Nasim, Abdullah Sadiq.

Southern Punjab – Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Amin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Rahat Ali.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, and Shan Masood.

CEP vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal is a T20 veteran and has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Pakistan domestic circuit. He has scored 5969 runs in 255 games and will be an obvious pick for this game.

CEP vs SOP Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10) and Abid Ali (Price 9) will be our all-batsmen from Central Punjab. Babar Azam does not need any stats or anything to prove his class in this format. He is one of the best batsmen in the world and will open the innings for his side whereas Ali is also an experienced player and is now the regular test opener of Pakistan whereas he has scored 759 runs in 44 T20 games as well. Both of them are really good batsmen and should be picked for this game.

Shan Masood (Price 10) and Khushdil Shah (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Masood is a classical player and does not throw his wicket away due to his solid technique. He has scored 1058 T20 runs in 50 games whereas Shah is also a really good T20 player and has scored 926 runs in 46 games with 8 wickets in his bowling as well. Both of them are solid players and will make the core of Southern Punjab’s batting.

CEP vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Faheem Ashraf (Price 9.5) and Bilal Asif (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Central Punjab. Ashraf and Asif are proven T20 all-rounders and their stats are impressive as well. Ashraf has scored 616 runs in 94 and has picked 102 wickets as well whereas Asif has scored 443 runs in 41 games and has picked 47 wickets. Both of them should be picked as they are the main all-rounders of the team.

Hussain Talat (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Southern Punjab. Talat is a really good batting all-rounder and has scored 1757 runs in 89 T20 games whereas he has picked 31 wickets in his bowling as well. He can certainly bat in the top-order as well.

CEP vs SOP Team Bowlers

Naseem Shah (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Central Punjab. Shah’s T20 stats are not encouraging enough but he is a talented bowler and will only get better from where onwards. He has only picked 8 wickets in 10 games till now in his T20 career.

Mohammad Irfan (Price 9) and Rahat Ali (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Southern Punjab. Irfan is a t20 veteran and has picked 147 wickets in 139 games and his height will definitely be a problem for the batters whereas Ali has picked 80 wickets in 74 T20 games. Both of them are experienced T20 campaigners.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kamran Akmal and Shan Masood

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.