The National League best-of-three wild card round gets started on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres will make their return to baseball’s postseason. The fourth-seeded Padres will host the fifth-seeded St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. Although the Padres finished with the second-best NL record, they and are “just” the No. 4 seed. Still, they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball this season.

Their .617 win percentage during the regular season scales to a 100-win pace across the standard 162 games, and their plus-84 run differential is second to only that of the Dodgers in all of MLB this year. As for the Cardinals, they finished 30-28 with a plus-11 run differential and played a substantially easier schedule — at least in terms of opponents’ average winning percentage — than did the Padres. By any measure, San Diego is the superior team, but it must be noted that because of two week COVID-related shutdown the Cardinals played a rigorously compressed schedule that’s without precedent in MLB.

Here’s a look at when the Cardinals and Padres will be playing in the coming days:

And here are three things to know about this series.

The offenses are a mismatch

This is where the Padres have a clear advantage. During the regular season, the Padres — fronted by dual MVP candidates Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado — scored 5.42 runs per game, which was good for third in the NL. The Cardinals, meantime, averaged 4.14 runs per game, which ranked just 12th in the NL. The Pads also beat the Cards in OPS by more than 100 points, and they out-homered them by a margin of 95 to 51. Along these lines, it bears mentioning that Petco Park — both this season and in recent seasons — has played as slightly more of a pitcher’s park than Busch Stadium has. In any context, the Padres are far superior offensively. Adjust for ballpark effects, and the Padres’ OPS is 19 percent better than the league average, while the Cardinals’ park-adjusted OPS is 10 percent worse than the league average.

Cardinals have pitching depth concerns

Playing 53 games in 44 days will obviously do a number on your pitching staff, and that’s the case with the Cardinals. On top of all that, they have some injury concerns coming into this series. Miles Mikolas won’t pitch this season, and Dakota Hudson — the team’s most consistent starter this regular season — recently learned he’ll need to undergo Tommy John surgery. As well, John Gant, one of manager Mike Shildt’s go-to guys out of the bullpen, may miss the first round with a groin strain. Throw in ace Jack Flaherty’s lack of consistency in 2020, and the Cardinals’ big strength, run prevention, may be less of a strength right now.

Padres have injury rotation concerns

If healthy, the Padres may also have an advantage in the rotation, but right now that’s a big unknown. That’s because San Diego’s two best starters, right-handers Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet, are presently sidelined with injury and uncertain for the wild card round. Clevinger, whom the Padres acquired from Cleveland leading up to the trade deadline, has been diagnosed with a posterior elbow impingement. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 23. Lamet left his Friday start with tightness in his biceps. At this writing, manager Jayce Tingler is sounding cautiously optimistic that both will be able to start in the wild card round, but that’s yet to be determined. Even if Clevinger and Lamet are able to take the bump, it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to pitch at peak effectiveness. Obviously, this is a major x-factor in the series.