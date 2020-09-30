Activision and Infinity Ward released the season 6 update of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. With new weapons, operators, maps, game modes season 6 contains them all!

This is probably the last update for Warzone and Modern Warfare before the arrival of Black Ops: Cold War. Nevertheless there is much to cover in this update. There’s still a good amount of new stuff for players to enjoy in both the multiplayer and battle royale. Lets take a look at the new maps, weapons and operators.

Season 6 New Maps –

In multiplayer total four new maps are added. Broadcast, Mialstor Tank Factory, Station, and Verdansk Riverside will be the new maps. Broadcast will be used for 6v6 core modes. The Mialstor Tank Factory, available for 6v6 and 10v10 modes, is noticeably larger. While Station is a map for the hugely popular 2v2 game mode. Verdansk Riverside is another map from Warzone integrated into the multiplayer for Ground War.

Two new weapons: AS VAL & SP-R208 –

Every new season two new weapons are introduced. This time its the turn of the AS VAL and SP-R208. The AS VAL is an assault rifle with a high fire rate and comes already equipped with an integral suppressor. This makes it perfect for “stealth, accuracy, and high penetration.” The SP-R208, a remake of the R700 sniper rifle from CoD 4. It is labelled as “one of the most accurate weapons” in the marksman rifle class. The new weapons also offer a lot of customizations.

Two new operators: Farah and Nikolai –

Two characters from the Modern Warfare campaign, Farah and Nikolai, are making their way into the multiplayer side of things. Farah is the leader of the Urzistani Liberation Force, while Nikolai is an old friend of Captain Price’s that you meet later on. Farah is available at tier 0 of the battle pass and Nikolai at tier 100.

With not much to go for the release of Cold War, Fans will be very eager to try out this new update.