BUR Vs MCI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Hurting Manchester City look to the Carabao Cup to scour for much needed salvation.

After missing out on the foregone edition of the Premier League, Manchester City traversing for vengeance were bound to be back at their best this time around. However, its taken only three gameweeks to show that the side’s prevailing contentious issues in defence continue to bog them down.

Taking on Leicester City in the league at the weekend, Manchester City were absolutely blown apart. Hit for five goals, their shambolic backline was yet again exposed with a complete lack of any kind of defensive gameplan by Guardiola seeing the club slip to a horrid thumping.

Its an issue which appalling Guardiola has failed to work his head around till date. Despite the club opening the purses for him to given him three hundred and fifty million worth of defenders, the manager has failed to instil any kind of defensive resolve, gallantry or shape at the club.

After being trounced, City have also been known to hit back hard. And they’ll come hot out of the blocks today as well when they take on an opposition they have clobbered in recent times to defeat nine times in ten clashes.

Also, with Burnley hardly offering anything themselves to be dished out two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League, this will be a lopsided win in City’s favour.

Burnley will once again have to make do without Cork and Mee who are both injured for the club.

City are reeling under a string of injuries with Silva, Cancelo, Aguero, Jesus and Adrian all out for this affair.

Burnley

Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Dunne, Taylor, Pieters, Benson, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Wood

Manchester City

Steffen, Walker, Harwood-Bellis, Laporte, Bernabe, Doyle, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Torres, Delap

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Burnley Vs Manchester City Fourth Round

Date And Time: 30th September, Wednesday- 11:30pm IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Burnley

Manchester City

Bygone Encounter

Burnley Vs Southampton: 6-0

Manchester City Vs Leicester City: 2-5

BUR Vs MCI Fantasy Team Picks

The hectic schedule means Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell is all set to get an outing out for the club in this one. For him, this could easily be his biggest outing all season long, one he’ll be looking to grab with both hands to show why he’s the second choice shot stopper at the club.

In the midst of the defensive tiff they find themselves in, Burnley is just the side Manchester City would have wanted to take on. Traditionally a laggard and dreary attacking setup, Burnley failed to register even the one goal against a skittling Southampton defence in the league.

It’s a side City know they can easily register an elusive cleansheet against. It sees us opt for a trio from the club, one constituting of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Burley on the other hand see us rope in CB Kevin Long with his ability to win the aerial duels and guard his side’s goal making him a viable pick.

The arduous schedule means Riyadh Mahrez is all set to be in City’s starting rotations today. With the side riddled by injuries at the moment, they’ll require Mahrez to step up to the ante and emulate the same attacking display he delivered against Leicester City.

Phil Foden scored in the previous round of the Carabao Cup to see him find a place in our side as well from the club. Burnley will elsewhere see Erik Pieters be inducted in our setup owing to his ability to win tackles and blocks on the flank for his club.

With City having no regular striker to turn to at the moment, Liam Delap will continue to be played in the competition. He reposed the faith earmarked in him the last time around to accrue a goal to see him line up in our side from the club.

New signing Ferran Torres has been accorded the Carabao Cup as a means to settle into the side and we’ll be ardently eager to show why he was indulged in by the club this season. Burnley will see us opt for Matej Vydra, a striker who has already scored once in the tournament.

His goals in the league and Carabao Cup see Foden captain our side for today while Torres is our vice-captain.

Bailey, Walker, Long, Laporte, Taylor, Foden, Mahrez, Erik, Vydra, Delap, Torres

