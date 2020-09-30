Bill Belichick couldn’t help himself when asked to discuss Patrick Mahomes’ outstanding “Monday Night Football” performance for the Kansas City Chiefs, a night Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while becoming the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards in NFL history (34 games).

In typical Belichick fashion, the compliment wasn’t much — but said plenty on his thoughts regarding Mahomes.

“All the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” Belichick said Tuesday morning after watching the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens by a 34-20 final just hours prior (via ESPN’s Mike Reiss).

Clearly, Belichick is impressed from what he’s seen out of Mahomes as the New England Patriots look to slow him and the high-powered Chiefs offense down Sunday. Mahomes has completed 67.8% of his passes for 898 yards and nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games this season, recording a 114.3 passer rating. Through his first 34 games, Mahomes is first in NFL history in passing yards (10,310), passing touchdowns (85), and passer rating (109.4).

Not only is Mahomes in typical form, but the Chiefs offense is rolling. Kansas City is averaging 30.3 points per game (fourth in NFL) and 433.3 yards per game (fifth in NFL), coming off a season-high 34 points and 527 yards against a Ravens defense that entered the night allowing just 300 yards a game and 11 points per game.

“I mean they’re really good,” Belichick said. “It starts with an MVP quarterback and great offensive coordinator and head coach. Andy [Reid] does a tremendous job putting pressure on the defense. They’ve got a lot of good skill players, a lot of experienced players. I think the backs are a big weapon for them, both in the running game and in the passing game.

“So, yeah, there’s a lot to stop. We’re just going to have to play good team defense and there’s no one guy you can key on, there’s no one guy that’s going to stop this offense. We’re going to have to play well collectively as a team.”