The DFL Supercup final resumed on Friday with two Bavarian giants going head to head. Champions League winners Bayern Munich took on rivals Dortmund in a thrilling final.

Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund, 3-2, in the German Supercup to capture their fifth (!) trophy of the 2020 calendar year. Joshua Kimmich scored the winner from the floor in the 82nd minute to seal the deal for the Bavarians in a thrilling match. For those counting at home, Bayern have added the following trophies to their shelf this year:

Here’s what to know from the big match in Germany:

Bayern Munich 3, Dortmund 2



⚽ 18′ Corentin Tolisso, Bayern

⚽ 32′ Thomas Muller, Bayern

⚽ 39′ Julian Brandt, Dortmund

⚽ 55′ Erling Haaland, Dortmund

⚽ 82′ Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

Takeaways

Bayern Munich: The reigning Champions League winners came into this match fresh off a loss against Hoffenheim where nothing appeared to go well for them despite their efforts. Not to mention, they were handed their first loss since January, snapping a 32-match unbeaten streak.

The Bavarians set the tone early as they opened the scoring in with goals in the first half from Tolisso and Muller to give the team a 2-1 lead into the break. The team looked to retain a bit of possession in the second half but were unable to connect on goal until the very end. Despite the push from Dortmund, who did well to isolate Robert Lewandowski, Bayern would pull ahead late in the match thanks to a quick transition that led to a wild goal from Joshua Kimmich as he was defended to the ground.

Dortmund: The Black and Yellow were able to make adjustments in an effort the make this a tightly contested affair. After going down two goals in the first half, winger Julian Brandt was able to cut into Bayern’s lead ahead of halftime. During the second half the team appeared to concede a bit of possession to Bayern in an effort to try and sustain a quick counter if presented. Erling Haaland brought the game level in the 55th minute, and the match appeared to be headed to penalties. A lack of awareness in the midfield was cause to an interception which led to a heartbreaking Bayern goal in the 82nd minute.

Notable performances

Let’s rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich: The Bayern goalkeeper was challenged throughout the match from a pressing Dortmund. Despite conceding two goals in the match, it was his huge one-v-one save in the second half against Haaland that kept things level. RATING: 7

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern: The midfielder appeared to be everywhere during the match, having to work overtime with Lewandowski being isolated by Dortmund. HIs efforts were rewarded with a Supercup game winner. RATING: 8.5

Thomas Meunier, Dortmund: The right back struggled to get into the match and provide an offensive push for this team. His day was cut short as he was subbed in the 67th minute for Nico Schulz. RATING: 6.5

A final thought

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, longtime Bundesliga official and highly regarded referee Bibiana Steinhaus announced her retirement from the game. Steinhaus has been a top official, calling matches fairly and accurately during her career. The veteran official broke barriers for women in soccer with an iconic career spanning several years over many matches among storied clubs — including World Cup finals, Olympic gold medal matches, and Champions League finals.