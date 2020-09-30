We kicked off the MLB postseason this week and the baseball gods have decided to just throw us in the deep end on Wednesday — with eight (!) postseason games all being nationally televised on one day.

While there are certainly some gluttons who will get multiple screens going and try to go the distance, for everyone else, you’re probably wondering what games to prioritize. We’re here to help.

We’ve ranked the eight games by watchability, factoring in pitching matchups, narratives, exciting players, start times, and more narratives. The start time issue will be a bit more relevant for people on the East Coast, but hey, so be it. West Coasters, adjust the rankings accordingly.

Anyway, we got a LOT of baseball. Let’s get to our rankings:

8. Cardinals at Padres, Game 1 (5:08 p.m. ET – ESPN2) Both teams have some fun bats, and the Kwang Hyun Kim vs. Chris Paddack pitching matchup has some merit, but I feel like we need to settle into this series to see if it’s going to be interesting.

7. Blue Jays at Rays, Game 2 (4:07 p.m. ET – TBS) On paper, Tampa should run through the Blue Jays, but if a previously slumping Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets hot (and he appears to be figuring it out), this could get fun in a hurry.

6. Marlins at Cubs, Game 1 (2:08 p.m. ET – ABC) Over/under Steve Bartman references on the broadcast is six, and I’m hammering the over.

5. Brewers at Dodgers, Game 1 (10:08 p.m. ET – ESPN) Docking points for the late start here, which isn’t really this teams’ fault I realize. I’m curious if the Dodgers can make a real run at this thing, and this game should give us a small inkling.

4. Yankees at Indians, Game 2 (7:08 p.m. ET – ESPN) This is the primetime game, and the one that most casual fans will be interested in. A solid pitching matchup between Masahiro Tanaka and Carlos Carrasco should make it interesting. If the Yankees bats keep up, though, watch out Cleveland.

3. Astros at Twins, Game 2 (1:08 p.m. ET – ESPN2) I have no idea if this game will be “good” or not, but the narratives here are spellbinding. Will the Astros find redemption after being the most hated team in baseball? Will the Twins lose their 18th straight postseason game? NARRATIVE.

2.Reds at Braves, Game 1 (12:08 p.m. ET – ESPN) A good old-fashioned duel featuring two pitchers — Trevor Bauer and Max Fried — at the absolute peak of their powers. Last night’s Yankees-Indians game wasn’t the pitching showdown we were expecting, but we’re due for one good one.

1. White Sox at A’s, Game 2, 3:10 p.m. ET (ESPN) — A hipster pick? Perhaps. But these two teams are fun, young, and exciting. This series is my pick to go the distance, and we’ve got a great pitching matchup in Dallas Keuchel vs. Chris Bassitt. A nice afternoon start time seals the deal.