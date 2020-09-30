LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The Lakers enter the NBA Finals averaging 113.9 points per game in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Heat have been white-hot in the bubble, winning 12 of their last 15 games.

Tip-off for Game 1 of Heat vs. Lakers is set for 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds from William Hill, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 217.5.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Heat over-under: 217.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Lakers -185, Heat +165

LAL: The Lakers are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is loaded with talented playmakers who have a ton of experience in the NBA Finals. James will be making his 10th appearance in the NBA Finals, while Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Danny Green and JaVale McGee all have experience on the NBA’s biggest stage.

James has been the catalyst for Los Angeles’ offense this postseason, averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in the playoffs. Anthony Davis has also been sensational for the Lakers, having scored 27 or more points in five straight games. Davis has also been lethal from the free-throw line, knocking down 92.6 percent of his free throws against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Why the Heat can cover

Adebayo was the best player on the court in the Eastern Conference clincher, putting up 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a dominant performance. For the entire playoffs, the talented center is averaging 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, with Butler adding 20.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. The top-billed duo is joined by Goran Dragic, averaging 20.9 points per game, to form an elite offense, with the Heat scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions in their playoff run.

Miami is No. 2 in both assist rate (65.9 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.86-to-1) among playoff teams, and the Heat are also tremendous at the free-throw line, ranking second in both free throw creation and efficiency. Defensively, the Heat will have their hands full with the Lakers, but Miami can cause havoc, averaging 7.5 steals per game in the playoffs, and Erik Spoelstra is perhaps the leading expert on defensive tactics. The Heat were successful using a zone defense against Boston, and that could be an intriguing weapon against a top-heavy offensive team like the Lakers.

How to make Lakers vs. Heat picks

