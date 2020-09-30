Teams looking for their first playoff series win in quite some time square off in the National League Wild Card round of the 2020 MLB Playoffs playoffs when the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 on Wednesday. The Reds (31-29), the seventh seed, are making their first playoff appearance since 2013, while the Braves (35-25), the second seed, are making their third straight postseason appearance. Cincinnati last won a series in 1995, while Atlanta has not won one since 2001. The Braves have lost 10 consecutive playoff series.

Braves vs. Reds money line: Cincinnati +115, Atlanta -125

Braves vs. Reds run line: Atlanta -1.5

Braves vs. Reds over-under: 7.5 runs

CIN: 3B Eugenio Suarez led the Reds in home runs with 15 this season

ATL: Was second in MLB with 103 home runs this year

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will send left-hander Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound to make his first postseason start. Fried turned his ankle in his start on Wednesday against Miami, but threw a successful stint of live batting practice on Sunday and should be good to go. In 56 innings this season, Fried allowed 42 hits, 14 earned runs and two homers, while walking 19 and striking out 50.

On offense, the Braves will be led by Freddie Freeman, the NL Player of the Month for September. Freeman finished the regular season with a .341 batting average, 13 homers and 53 RBIs. He has hits in five of the last six games and, against Miami on Sept. 22, Freeman was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, one home run and two RBIs. In 54 career games against the Reds, he is batting .294 with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 32 RBIs.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati will start right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA). Bauer, who made 11 starts in 2020, pitched in 73 innings, allowing just 41 hits, 14 earned runs and 17 walks, while striking out 100 and had a WHIP of 0.79. In four career starts against Atlanta, Bauer has a 3.86 ERA, allowing 20 hits, nine earned runs and 11 walks, while striking out 22 in 21 innings. Bauer has started 195 games in his career, compiling a 3.90 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Offensively, the Reds have struggled for much of the season and are 30th in team batting average at .212. A bright spot on offense, however, has been the recent hitting of left fielder Shogo Akiyama (.245), who has three multi-hit games over the past nine, and hits in 12 of the past 16. In the weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, he went 4-for-10 with a double and an RBI and stole a base.

