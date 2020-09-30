The UEFA Champions League play-off round came to a close on Wednesday, setting the stage for Thursday’s big draw in Nyon, Switzerland. You can stream the action directly on CBS All Access as all 32 clubs will split into eight groups of four. Here’s a look at all of the teams that have qualified for the group stage so far and who else is in contention to make it:
Champions League winner
- Bayern Munich (already qualified through league)
Europa League winner
- Sevilla (already qualified through league)
Spain (La Liga)
- Real Madrid (champions)
- Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
- Sevilla
England (Premier League)
- Liverpool (champions)
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Chelsea
Italy (Serie A)
- Juventus (champions)
- Inter Milan
- Atalanta
- Lazio
Germany (Bundesliga)
- Bayern Munich (champions)
- Borussia Dortmund
- RB Leipzig
- Borussia Monchengladbach
France (Ligue 1)
- PSG (declared champions in abandoned season)
- Marseille
- Rennes
Russia (Russian Premier League)
- Zenit (champions)
- Lokomotiv Moscow
- Krasnodar (UCL play-off winner)
Portugal (Primeira Liga)
Belgium (Jupiler Pro League)
- Club Brugge (finished first in abandoned season)
Ukraine (Ukrainian Premier League)
- Shakhtar Donetsk (champions)
- Dynamo Kiev (UCL play-off winner)
Turkey (Super Lig)
- Istanbul Basaksehir (champions)
Netherlands (Eredivisie)
- Ajax (finished first in league that was abandoned but not declared champions)
Austria
- Red Bull Salzburg (UCL play-off winner)
Greece
- Olympiacos (UCL play-off winner)
Denmark
- Midtyjlland (UCL play-off winner)
Hungary
- Ferencvaros (UCL play-off winner)
When is the group stage draw?
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 1. That’s when the draw will take place in Athens, Greece, and we’ll see 32 clubs split up into eight groups of four. You can watch the draw on CBS All Access.
When does the group stage begin?
The group stage action gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each team will have three group stage opponents and six games in total (one home, one away). The group stage comes to a close on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.