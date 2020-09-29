WWE News: Major update regarding WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were not medically cleared to wrestle at Clash of Champions last night.

WWE Clash of Champions promised the defences of every title on the WWE main roster. Every title on both brands was put on the line last night. However, the WWE Women’s tag titles were not defended on the pay-per-view.

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross were not medically cleared by the WWE to compete at the event. Cross was replaced as a challenger by Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, because of Jax’s and Baszler’s status as Champions, the match had to be removed from the card.

There have been reports that the Women’s Tag team champions have been infected by Covid-19 even if Baszler has denied it on Social media. These has however, led to speculations that the championships will be vacated.

Major update regarding WWE Women’s Tag Titles

The WWE have put rest to these talks in a backstage video confirming that Jax and Baszler will defend their titles against The Riott Squad whenever they are cleared to compete again.

“Kayla Braxton here backstage at the WWE ThunderDome for Monday Night RAW with an update regarding the Women’s Tag Team division,” Kayla Braxton said. “Last night at Clash of Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were set to defend their Women’s Tag Team titles against The Riott Squad; however, that did not happen. I can confirm that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will still defend those Women’s Tag Team titles against The Riott Squad once they are medically cleared. So, what does this mean for the Women’s Tag Team division? Well, you will have to find out by tuning in tonight to Monday Night RAW on the USA Network.”

The real story behind Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross’ absence

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer confirmed that the three women came in contact with another person who had COVID-19 and the WWE management made the precautionary call to keep them away from the PPV.

“Ok so, Nikki Cross and Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were all called medically, they weren’t medically cleared,” Meltzer said. “That was the wording. Nia Jax got really mad about that by the way. The actual issue is that you know it’s the COVID situation.

“I believe that I know at least one of the three, and I think two of the three do not have COVID, but they were in contact with someone who does. So, it might even be all three, but I know for sure one, and I think two. But, it’s still part of the COVID, they were afraid of the COVID spread as they were in contact, so they were not allowed on the show. I don’t know how all their healths are, but at least two of three are not unhealthy as we speak. Hopefully they do not get unhealthy. So that’s the situation there.”

