Major League Baseball’s postseason will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the American League side of the bracket. The Oakland Athletics earned the No. 2 seed in the AL with a regular-season record of 36-24. Now, Oakland will host a best-of-three series against the Chicago White Sox, who will be making their first trip to the playoffs since 2008.

Here’s a look at when the Athletics and the White Sox will be playing over the coming days:

Game 1 Tue., Sept. 29 3 p.m. ET LHP Jesus Luzardo vs. RHP Lucas Giolito ESPN Game 2 Wed., Sept. 30 3 p.m. ET RHP Chris Bassitt vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel ESPN Game 3* Thurs., Oct. 1 TBA TBA vs. TBA ESPN

* if necessary

And here are three things to know about this series.

This is Oakland’s first playoff series in a while

This is the fourth time the A’s have made the postseason since 2014. It’s the first time since 2013 that they’ll play more than one game in the tournament. Previously, the A’s had lost the play-in Wild Card Game on their last three trips to the playoffs: 2014, 2018, and 2019. Oakland’s last multi-game playoff series was a five-game loss in the Divisional Series versus the Detroit Tigers.

A’s played favorable schedule

It was a given that MLB’s unbalanced schedule would favor some teams more than others. One of those teams that benefited from the regional slant was the A’s. They played teams with winning records in just six of their 60 contests: those coming in series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The A’s went 2-4 in those contests. The White Sox, for comparison’s sake, played against winning teams 32 times; they went 12-20 in those games.

White Sox enter on skid

If you’re a believer in momentum or just a victim to recency bias, then you’re probably concerned about the White Sox’s chances of taking this series. Chicago went 2-8 over its last 10 en route to losing what had been a three-game lead in the American League Central through 52 games. For our money, that doesn’t mean a whole lot, but it’s something to be cognizant of all the same.