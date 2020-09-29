Getty Images



Major League Baseball’s postseason will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the American League side of the bracket. The Minnesota Twins won the AL Central with a good final week-plus of play and finished 36-24. It is their second-straight AL Central title. As the three seed in the AL, the Twins will now play a best-of-three at Target Field against the Houston Astros, who went a disappointing 29-31 in the regular season. Due to the format and a second-place finish in the AL West, the Astros get the six seed.

Here’s a look at when the Twins and Astros will be playing over the coming days:

Game 1 Tue., Sept. 29 2 p.m. ET RHP Kenta Maeda vs. RHP Zack Greinke ABC Game 2 Wed., Sept. 30 1 p.m. ET RHP Jose Berrios vs. TBA ESPN 2 Game 3* Thurs., Oct. 1 TBA RHP Michael Pineda vs. TBA ESPN

* if necessary

And here are three things to know about this series.

The Astros are coming off a terrible month

Houston actually closed August in pretty good shape. They were 19-14 and only 2 1/2 games behind the A’s in the West. September, however, was not kind to the Astros. A six-game losing streak early in the month set them behind and they never really recovered. After losing three straight games against the lowly Rangers to conclude the season, the Astros’ record in the final month of the regular season was 10-17.

Home-field looks like a huge deal

Look at this split for each team. The Astros went 20-8 at home and 9-23 on the road. The Twins went 24-7 at home and 12-17 on the road. This is as extreme as you’ll see anywhere in baseball from both teams. Given that the series is in Minnesota, just looking at these numbers says the Twins should have a huge advantage. It’s a short series and those are prone to flukes, but it still looks like a pretty daunting task for the Astros.

Lack of power?

In this day and age, we’ve grown pretty accustomed to seeing the long ball go a, um, long way in determining who wins playoff games. Target Field is one of the more power-suppressing ballparks in the majors. The Twins do hit home runs, though not to the extreme that they did last season, but with only 69 homers, the Astros ranked close to the bottom third of the league.

Still, in looking at the personnel on both sides, it would be folly to think the series will be void of power. Maybe it’ll just come down to the more timely long ones, but these two teams aren’t getting through even two games without at least a couple big-time blasts. Keep an eye on Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, who hit 13 homers in 130 at-bats this season.