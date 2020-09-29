The Minnesota Twins are back in the MLB playoffs this year doing something we’ve grown used to seeing them do in the postseason – losing games.

The Twins dropped the series opener to the Houston Astros, 4-1, at home on Tuesday, which was stunningly their 17th straight postseason loss, and which is also a MLB record.

Seventeen straight!

The last time the Twins won a postseason game was way back in 2004 when they won Game 1 of their ALDS against the Yankees.

Since then they have been swept four times – once by the A’s and three times by the Yankees – and lost a wild-card game to New York in 2017.

Now the Twins find themselves down 1-0 in a best of three series with the Astros.

Check out this bad SPORTS history they made on Tuesday:

MLB fans can’t believe how bad the Twins are in the postseason: