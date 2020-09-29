Despite finishing the 60-game regular season with a losing record, the Houston Astros qualified for the expanded MLB postseason. While it was a rough season for the Astros, they didn’t have to deal with the constant heckling that many expected before the coronavirus pandemic forced games behind closed doors.

But for Game 1 of the Astros’ Wild Card series matchup with the Twins, one Twins fan was determined to heckle the Astros for cheating during the 2017 season (and beyond) — even if it had to be outside the stadium.

The Twitter account, Astros Shame Tour, shared a video from a fan who was stationed outside Target Field with a trash can. While banging on the trash can, he chanted, ““HOUS-TON ASTER-ISKS!”

Eventually, someone came by to have the fan put away the trash can or leave the property. So, somebody heard it.

Either way, it was a solid effort.