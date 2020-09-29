The MLB Playoffs are here! Tonight we have the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Indians in their first game of the best-of-three American League Wild Card series.

The Yankees will give Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA) the nod and the Indians will counter with their ace, Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA).

Will Shane Bieber be able to shut down the Yankees offense in the first game of the American League Wildcard Series? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

When: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

ALWC MLB Playoff Schedule

Game 1, Tuesday: Yankees at Indians – 7 p.m. ET

Game 2, Wednesday: Yankees at Indians – 7 p.m. ET

*Game 3, Thursday: Yankees at Indians – time TBD

*if necessary

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

New York Yankees (-115) vs. Cleveland Indians (+105)

Over/Under: 6.5 (-110)

