The MLB Playoffs are here! In the second game of the day, we have the Chicago White Sox facing the Oakland Athletics in their best of three American League Wild Card series.

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA) to the mound and the Athletics will give Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ET) the nod to start the series.

Can the underdog White Sox knock out the Oakland A’s in the American League Wildcard Series? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

ALWC MLB Playoff Schedule

Game 1, Tuesday: White Sox at Athletics – 3 p.m. ET

Game 2, Wednesday: White Sox at Athletics – 3 p.m. ET

*Game 3, Thursday: White Sox at Athletics – time TBD

*if necessary

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Chicago White Sox (-129) vs. Oakland Athletics (+115)

Over/Under: 7.5 (-110)

